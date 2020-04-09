MS Dhoni's Manager Reveals Cricketer Being Hands-on With Online Classes For His Academy

The coronavirus outbreak has brought normal life to a standstill across the world. All sporting events across the globe have been called off or postponed indefinitely. As a result, for many people, work or doing any business from home has become compulsory

MS Dhoni Cricket Academy starts online classes amidst coronavirus crisis

With India under a complete lockdown due to coronavirus crisis, the MS Dhoni Cricket Academy has started daily, live classes on Facebook, according to a report in The New Indian Express. The MS Dhoni academy was started in 2017 and now it has over 5,000 trainees in 25 centres across the country. The MS Dhoni academy is run by Aarka Sports Private Limited, the company which also manages the former India captain's commercial interests.

MS Dhoni holds a stake but is not directly involved with the operations of the academy. Yet he is someone who is very hands on in his approach. According to Aarka Sports officials, contents of the Facebook live programme, which started on Sunday (April 5) have also been approved by Dhoni.

Mihir Diwakar, who is the Managing Director of Aarka Sports, said that they didn’t devise this online manual looking ahead to a general shutdown. Diwakar added that they were working on it for about a year and this break gave them an opportunity to launch it. He further said that like most of their projects, Dhoni has gone through the details of the initiative and approved it and added that they consult him at the planning stage and finalise only after he offers his suggestions

The MS Dhoni Academy centres are mostly in central, northern and eastern India. They were planning to expand the MS Dhoni Academy to Chennai, Bengaluru and Hosur but the plan got stalled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The MS Dhoni Academy also has an app called Cricketor with lessons, which the students can use when they are cut off from net practice and regular drills. They have content to run the half-an-hour class on Facebook live for about a month. Work is on to generate more. The start has received an encouraging response, with more than 25,000 views on the first three days. Divided into groups of U-11, U-13, U-15, U-19 and U-23, trainees don’t have to pay additional fees for online classes.

IMAGE COURTESY: CHENNAI SUPER KINGS INSTAGRAM