MS Dhoni's New Look In Retro Indian Team Journey Sends Twitter Into Frenzy; See Pictures

Team India's former skipper MS Dhoni who is often known for his trendsetting style quotient especially his hairstyle has stunned his fans once again. MS Dhoni's pictures from a commercial shoot in Team India's retro jersey have gone viral on Twitter. Following that netizens on social media went gaga over the CSK skipper's new look.

Bollywood's choreographer and director Farah Khan on her Instagram shared her picture with MS Dhoni and revealed that she directed the World Cup-winning skipper for a commercial. Lauding MS Dhoni, Farah Khan also wrote that the CSK skipper is very punctual and so down to earth that he took pictures with everyone 'from clients to spotboys'. The picture of MS Dhoni was clicked by celebrity photographer Daboo Ratnani. The celebrity photographer soon commented on Farah Khan's picture with MS Dhoni and called MS Dhoni 'great guy'.

Netizens go gaga over MS Dhoni's new look

I can die of happiness right now 😭❤️#MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/MV5xBkRfS4 — TheMSDianGirl ❤️ (@themsdiangirl7) July 26, 2021

The coolest person of this planet.

He looks cool in every style.

That's the way...Maahi ve...😍#MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/50zYtQE5cs — Gulafsha Firdaus (@gulafsha_1003) July 26, 2021

His character speaks louder than his words ❤👑



The most humble and down to earth person ❤🙏🙂



Heart warming words from Farah Khan ❤#MSDhoni • @msdhoni • #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/kDymgxXlbx — M.S Dhoni Fan Club Hyderabad ™ (@hyd_msdians) July 26, 2021

Earlier, on Sunday, Mahendra Singh Dhoni was spotted with cricketer Shreyas Iyer sweating it out together with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. They were taking part in the All-Stars football practice match, which was organized in Bandra in Mumbai. Numerous all-star football matches keep happening in Mumbai, which sees cricketers and Bollywood stars get together for a good cause, and this was one such match.

Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings To Mark The Start Of Second Leg In UAE

The BCCI on Sunday announced the schedule for the remaining matches of IPL 2021, which is slated to be held in the UAE. The second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin with a 'blockbuster match' between defending champion Mumbai Indians and MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings. The cash-rich league will re-start on September 19 with the final set to be played on October 15. A total of 31 matches will be played in the given time frame.

(Image Credits: PTI/Gulf Oil India/Twitter)