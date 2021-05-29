MS Dhoni's Old Picture Of Playing Gully Cricket Gets Interesting Reply From Sakshi Dhoni

After the untimely suspension of the IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is spending time with his family in Ranchi. The Indian veteran doesn't have any cricketing obligations in the near future which has given him an opportunity to spend some quality time with his family. Dhoni isn't really active on social media and after retiring from international cricket, fans only get to see him in the IPL.

Sakshi Dhoni makes fans nostalgic by sharing MS Dhoni's picture from 2009

But thanks to MS Dhoni's wife, fans can see their beloved 'Thala' on Sakshi Dhoni Instagram account. Sakshi regularly keeps sharing photos and videos of the former cricketer on her handle. On Friday, Sakshi took to Instagram and posted a throwback picture of Dhoni from 2009, where he can be seen playing gully cricket with kids. She captioned the post, "Blast from the past ! Why did you guys grow up? 2009".

As soon as the post was uploaded, fans flooded Sakshi Dhoni Instagram account with their comments. Several reactions poured in as fans got nostalgic and expressed their delight at watching the unseen picture. Here's a look at a few reactions.

A few days ago, Dhoni was seen playing 'fetch' with one of his dogs in the lawn of his house. In fact, Sakshi Dhoni had also posted the video of the same where the cricketer is spotted playing with his dog. In the video, the MS Dhoni's daughter named Ziva Dhoni is also seen standing at a distance alongside her father. Ziva Dhoni is seen throwing the ball towards the camera as the dog comes to fetch it.

MS Dhoni house

Dhoni previously lived in a three-storied bungalow in Ranchi’s Harmu Housing but shifted base to his stunning new house ‘Kailashpati’ in 2017. The huge property, situated at Ranchi’s Ring Road, boasts of everything grand and fancy, catering well to the former India captain’s personality. The project was built within 3 years and has an indoor stadium, swimming pool, net practicing field, ultra-modern gym and even a 5-star hotel. Most of it is covered in landscaped lawns and different kinds of trees, something Dhoni really loves. You can spot hints of MS Dhoni’s love for the outdoors even in the home’s interiors: From indoor plants to wooden and marble flooring.

The flooring is a combination of shades like cream, soft yellow and greys. This type of earthy colour palette brings a relaxed vibe that a busy sportsperson would need to unwind. The farmhouse also has a separate complex that has glass walls, which houses the 38-year-old’s most prized possessions that is his enviable collection of bikes and cars.

MS Dhoni net worth

According to CA Knowledge, MS Dhoni has a net worth of ₹760 crore. Despite retiring from international cricket, MS Dhoni’s brand value hasn’t decreased, with the iconic player in big demand for brand endorsements and advertisements. MS Dhoni also earns from his Dream11 IPL contract with the Chennai team, with Moneyball revealing the player’s salary to be ₹15 crore per annum.

Disclaimer: The above MS Dhoni net worth and MS Dhoni house information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

