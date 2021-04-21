MS Dhoni's Parents Test Positive For COVID-19; Admitted To Hospital In Ranchi

Update: The hospital has issued a statement confirming the news and stated that MS Dhoni's parents' Oxygen levels are stable.

"Parents of cricketer MS Dhoni have been admitted here at the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. Their oxygen level is stable," Pulse Superspeciality Hospital, Ranchi, Jharkhand, said in its statement.

Veteran wicket-keeper batsman and World Cup-winning Team India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's parents have been tested COVID-19 positive and have been admitted to Pulse Super Specialty Hospital in Ranchi.

As per inputs, MS Dhoni's father Pan Singh and his mother Devika Devi have been admitted to the hospital on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Dhoni is currently in Mumbai where he is participating in the ongoing IPL 2021. The 'Captain Cool' is leading the three-time winners who are on a roll having won their previous two games against Punjab Kings, and, Rajasthan Royals convincingly after going down to last year's finalists Chennai Super Kings in the season-opener.

CSK will be locking horns with the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Cricketers test positive; legends not spared

On April 2, Dhoni's former Indian team-mate Sachin Tendulkar informed that he has been hospitalized as a matter of precaution under medical advice. The batting maestro had been diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 27. Days after being hospitalized, the cricket legend was discharged from the hospital a couple of weeks ago. Taking to Twitter, the Master Blaster informed that he has returned home and will continue to remain in isolation. Tendulkar had tested COVID-19 positive and immediately underwent quarantine before he was hospitalized under medical advice.

On Wednesday, India reported 2,95,041 new cases, 2,023 deaths and 1,67,457 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Here are the numbers in detail:

Total cases: 1,56,16,130

Total recoveries: 1,32,76,039

Death toll: 1,82,553

Active cases: 21,57,538

Total vaccination: 13,01,19,310

(Image Courtesy: AP)