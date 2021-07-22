MS Dhoni's Psyche Revealed: Here's How Ex-Indian Skipper Strategised Thrilling Finishes

Team India's limited-overs squad on Tuesday defeated Sri Lanka in the 2nd ODI to clinch the 3 matches ODI series in a thrilling run-chase. It was speedster Deepak Chahar who swung India's fortunes when Shikhar Dhawan & Co. were struggling in the run-chase.

Deepak Chahar's heroic unbeaten knock of 69 runs supported by vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar at a time when India was under immense pressure helped India to seal the series. Now, Deepak Chahar who plays for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL shared about MS Dhoni's impact on his on-field mindset.

MS Dhoni's impact on Deepak Chahar

In a video shared by the BCCI, Deepak Chahar talks about the impact of MS Dhoni on his on-field mindset. The 28-year-old Rajasthan swing-bowler plays for CSK under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

Talking about MS Dhoni's impact, Deepak Chahar said, "Obviously he has a very big impact. Not only in CSK, but I have also been seeing him since my childhood days that how you should take the match close. Whenever we have a conversation he always tells me that it is in your hands to pull the game till the end. Then, the matter of win or loss remains in the last few overs. And we are supposed to entertain people and if the match goes in last over then people get naturally get entertained. Irrespective of results, if the match goes till the end then it becomes thrilling. So that was in my mind during the chase against Sri Lanka."

'Playing with the world's best finisher Dhoni helps': Kaif on Deepak Chahar

Earlier, Team India's former cricketer Mohammad Kaif in his tweet praised Deepak Chahar calling him a sharp cricketer and a smart fighter. He also added that the CSK pacer is not only mentally strong but also very entertaining on the field. He ended his tweet by saying that playing alongside Dhoni at CSK also helped him.

Deepak Chahar showed today he is a sharp and smart fighter. He is mentally strong and very entertaining - he brings a bit of mohalla cricket to the international field. Playing with the world's best finisher Dhoni at CSK also helps. #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/2bFuyvZRE1 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 20, 2021

Ex-Pak Cricketer Says Deepak Chahar Applied Dhoni's Philosophy

Former Pakistan player Danish Kaneria heaped praise on Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar, who amazed everyone with his batting display against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Kaneria, while speaking on his official YouTube channel, said Pakistan batsmen should learn from Chahar how to bat in a crunch situation. The 40-year-old highlighted how Chahar "smartly" rotated the strike and scored odd boundaries to keep up with the required run rate. Kaneria further added that Chahar applied MS Dhoni's philosophy to take the game till the last ball, just what the former India skipper did during run chases.

(Image Credits: @BCCI/Twitter/PTI)