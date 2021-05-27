MS Dhoni's Unknown 2007 Captaincy Masterstroke That Set Him Up For Success Revealed

Former India captain MS Dhoni is arguably one of the most renowned sporting personalities of India. While the wicketkeeper-batsman had wowed fans with his inspiring performances as a player, he had also led India to a number of momentous victories during his illustrious career. He was chosen to lead Team India after the likes of Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid tried their hand at the job. The cricketer, during his captaincy, was known for taking courageous decisions and his moves paid dividends for the national team more often than not. The player took one such bold call midway through the India vs Australia series in 2007, which ultimately proved to be a masterstroke.

How MS Dhoni outfoxed Australians in 2007 with his masterstroke

The Ricky Ponting led-Australia were touring India in 2007 and the two cricketing giants were slated to square off in a 7-match ODI series. MS Dhoni, who was handed the captaincy reins the same year, had the challenging task of staging a turnaround after the visitors dominated India in the initial matches of the series. The Ranchi-born cricketer gave fans a glimpse of what is to come in the future as he took a brave selection call early in his captaincy stint.

India's left-arm spinner Murali Kartik, who started the series as an expert with the broadcasters, was included in the side midway through the series as MS Dhoni wanted a left-arm spinner in the team. The move raised a lot of eyebrows as many cricket enthusiasts were taken by surprise with the move. However, the skipper's ploy turned out to be a masterstroke as Murali Kartik came up with a match-winning performance in the 7th ODI.

With Australia already having clinched the series, the hosts India were looking to salvage their pride by claiming a thumping win in the final contest. Kartik, who had impressed with his economical spells in the earlier matches of the series, performed brilliantly in the 7th ODI as he picked up 6 wickets to bundle out Ricky Ponting and co. for a paltry score of 193. He also contributed with 21 crucial runs with the bat down the order to help his side cross the line in the low-scoring thriller. His figures of 6/27 were the best for a left-arm spinner at the time.

MS Dhoni stats in international cricket

MS Dhoni announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket on August 15, 2020. In this time, the wicketkeeper-batsman has led India to a number of wins with the most important being the 2011 World Cup. Dhoni retired with 10,773 runs to his name in ODIs and became one of only 14 batsmen to have ever scored more than 10,000 runs in ODIs. Many experts believe that Dhoni is the best wicket-keeper captain in the world. When it comes to the longer format, the dynamic batter has 4,876 runs to his name in 90 Test matches. As per the MS Dhoni stats in T20Is, he has featured in 98 games in which he has amassed 1,282 runs.

