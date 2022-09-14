Former Team India cricketer Wasim Jaffer took to his official Twitter handle on Tuesday and suggested a big change in India’s current batting line-up. Citing legendary skipper MS Dhoni’s decision of using Rohit Sharma as an opener in the ICC Champions Trophy 2013, Jaffer suggested the same path for the resurgence of wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. Pant has found himself in the headlines recently for struggling with his form in the T20I format.

Jaffer wants Pant to open the innings instead of Rohit

Meanwhile, Jaffer backed up his claim by saying that the cricket world could see the best performance by Pant if the youngster opens the innings. “I still think opening the inns is where we could see the best of Pant in T20. Provided Rohit is ok to bat @ 4. MS took a punt on Rohit before CT in 2013, and the rest is history. Time for Rohit to take a punt on Pant. KL, Pant, VK, Rohit, Sky would be my top five,” the Indian domestic cricket legend tweeted

I still think opening the inns is where we could see the best of Pant in T20. Provided Rohit is ok to bat @ 4. MS took a punt on Rohit before CT in 2013, and the rest is history. Time for Rohit to take a punt on Pant. KL, Pant, VK, Rohit, Sky would be my top five. #INDvAUS #T20WC — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 13, 2022

Rohit Sharma's stats before and after being an opener

Rohit Sharma used to bat for India in the middle order, prior to Dhoni’s decision to promote him to the opener’s slot in 2013. While the current India captain played 27 T20Is batting at positions from No. 3 to No. 7, he returned with only 481 runs, while included five fifties. However, since being promoted to the opener’s slot, Rohit has gone on to score 3139 runs in 101 innings, at a strike rate of 143.14.

Out of the 226 ODI games that Rohit has played for India, he has scored 7409 runs in 147 innings while opening. He has scored a total of 27 ODI centuries and 33 fifties at the position. The idea of using Rishabh Pant as an opener struck the team management earlier this year, but in only one game.

Pant opened the batting for India this year in February but failed to hit a big knock. He was then sent back to the middle order. The youngster has played a total of 58 T20I games for India in his career and has a total of 934 runs to his tally.