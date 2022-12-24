'MS Very Happy': CSK CEO Reveals Dhoni's Reaction To Getting Ben Stokes At IPL Auction

England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Friday found a new home in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Indian Premier League (IPL). During the IPL 2023 mini-auction held in Kochi, CSK acquired Stokes for a whopping sum of Rs 16.25 crore. Stokes was a free agent after being released by Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction as he had made himself unavailable for the season. Stokes was one of the hottest properties going into this year's IPL auction.

After the auction, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan revealed how former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni reacted to Stokes' acquisition at IPL 2023 auction.

Viswanathan said that Dhoni was very happy after CSK managed to purchase England's Test captain at the auction because CSK needed an all-rounder in their squad. Stokes and Dhoni have previously played together in the IPL for the now-defunct franchise Rising Pune Supergiant (RPSG). They managed to reach the IPL final in 2017, where they lost to Mumbai Indians.

"Very excited to get Stokes and we were lucky also because he came up at the end. We wanted an all-rounder and MS was very happy that we got Stokes. CSK looks bright and I hope we do well this season. We follow the process always and that will help us do well," Viswanathan said after the auction.

Viswanathan also opened up on captaincy options for Chennai Super Kings, saying that Dhoni will take the call at the appropriate time. Dhoni stepped down as captain of CSK ahead of IPL 2022 following which Ravindra Jadeja was handed the reins.

However, after seven consecutive losses in the season, Jadeja resigned as captain with Dhoni taking over the role again for the remainder of the tournament. Stokes is now being seen as a potential replacement for Dhoni as captain of the Kings.

"Captaincy option is there but it is a call MS will take with time. Kyle Jamieson was injured so maybe many others did not look at him. We had information from Fleming that he had recovered and was raring to go," he added.

Stokes' reaction after being sold to CSK

After Stokes was sold to CSK at the auction, he took to his official Twitter handle to share a blank yellow photo, acknowledging his association with the former IPL champions.

Stokes has played 43 matches in the IPL and has scored 920 runs at an average of 25.56 and a strike rate of 134.50. He has two centuries and two half-centuries to his name. Stokes has also picked 28 wickets in the tournament with an economy rate of 8.56.

