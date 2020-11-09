MS W Vs AS W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Big Bash League 2020 Live

The Melbourne Stars and the Adelaide Strikers face each other once again in the 29th match of the Women's Big Bash League 2020. The MS W vs AS W match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 am IST on November 10. The match will take place at the Blacktown International Sportspark, Sydney. Here is our MS W vs AS W Dream11 prediction, MS W vs AS W Dream11 team and top picks for the encounter.

Just a little bit excited to see how the next three weeks pan out...🍿



More: https://t.co/wjo2TfU8hq pic.twitter.com/1j25VqCLCB — Rebel Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 9, 2020

Also Read | Brett Lee Celebrates 44th Birthday 'Indian-style' In Mumbai During Dream11 IPL 2020: Watch

MS W vs AS W Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Last year's finalists, the Adelaide Strikers will face off against last year's bottom-placed side, the Melbourne Stars. The Stars have charted a heroic comeback from last year and remain undefeated this season. In their meeting with the Strikers last week, the Stars registered an empathic seven-wicket victory, chasing down the required 154 runs in 19.2 overs. They are in first place on the table after seven games with 11 points and a net run rate of 1.757.

The Strikers meanwhile have lost three of the seven games, against the Sydney Strikers and Thunder and the Melbourne Stars. They won their first game against the Hurricanes and are now on a two match-winning streak. The side have won their last two games against the Melbourne Renegades and Brisbane Heat teams. They are in fourth place on the table with seven points.

Also Read | Abdul Samad's 16-ball 33 That Impressed Dream11 IPL Neutrals And Hyderabad Fans: Watch

MS W vs AS W playing 11 prediction

Melbourne Stars predicted playing 11

Meg Lanning (c), Elyse Villani, Mignon Du Preez, Nat Sciver, Annabel Sutherland, Erin Osborne, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum, Alana King, Sophie Day, Holly Ferling

Adelaide Strikers predicted playing 11

Suzie Bates (c), Tahlia McGrath, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Bridget Patterson, Megan Schutt, Sarah Coyte, Darcie Brown, Tegan McPharlin, Madeline Penna

MS W vs AS W live: Players to watch out for

Melbourne Stars - Meg Lanning, Alana King, Nat Sciver

- Meg Lanning, Alana King, Nat Sciver Adelaide Strikers - Laura Wolvaardt, Sarah Coyte, Megan Schutt

Also Read | Jofra Archer Knew Joe Biden Would Become POTUS? Netizens Dig Up Another Old Tweet In Shock

MS W vs AS W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper - Nicole Faltum

Batswomen - Meg Lanning (C), Laura Wolvaardt, Elyse Villani, Mignon Du Preez

Allrounders - Alana King, Erin Osborne, Tahlia McGrath, Nat Sciver

Bowlers - Sarah Coyte (VC), Tess Flintoff

MS W vs AS W Dream11 prediction

According to our MS W vs AS W match prediction, the Melbourne Stars will continue their unbeaten streak and win this match.

Note: The MS W vs AS W Dream11 prediction and MS W vs AS W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MS W vs AS W Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | Kagiso Rabada 4 Wickets Away From Achieving Massive Milestone In Dream11 IPL History

Image Credits: Melbourne Stars Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.