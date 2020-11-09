MS W Vs AS W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Big Bash League 2020 Live

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
The Melbourne Stars and the Adelaide Strikers face each other once again in the 29th match of the Women's Big Bash League 2020. The MS W vs AS W match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 am IST on November 10. The match will take place at the Blacktown International Sportspark, Sydney. Here is our MS W vs AS W Dream11 prediction, MS W vs AS W Dream11 team and top picks for the encounter.
Last year's finalists, the Adelaide Strikers will face off against last year's bottom-placed side, the Melbourne Stars. The Stars have charted a heroic comeback from last year and remain undefeated this season. In their meeting with the Strikers last week, the Stars registered an empathic seven-wicket victory, chasing down the required 154 runs in 19.2 overs. They are in first place on the table after seven games with 11 points and a net run rate of 1.757.
The Strikers meanwhile have lost three of the seven games, against the Sydney Strikers and Thunder and the Melbourne Stars. They won their first game against the Hurricanes and are now on a two match-winning streak. The side have won their last two games against the Melbourne Renegades and Brisbane Heat teams. They are in fourth place on the table with seven points.
Melbourne Stars predicted playing 11
Meg Lanning (c), Elyse Villani, Mignon Du Preez, Nat Sciver, Annabel Sutherland, Erin Osborne, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum, Alana King, Sophie Day, Holly Ferling
Adelaide Strikers predicted playing 11
Suzie Bates (c), Tahlia McGrath, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Bridget Patterson, Megan Schutt, Sarah Coyte, Darcie Brown, Tegan McPharlin, Madeline Penna
Wicketkeeper - Nicole Faltum
Batswomen - Meg Lanning (C), Laura Wolvaardt, Elyse Villani, Mignon Du Preez
Allrounders - Alana King, Erin Osborne, Tahlia McGrath, Nat Sciver
Bowlers - Sarah Coyte (VC), Tess Flintoff
According to our MS W vs AS W match prediction, the Melbourne Stars will continue their unbeaten streak and win this match.
