MS W Vs BH W Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Rebel WBBL Match Preview

Rebel Women's Big Bash League leaders Melbourne Stars Women will look to extend their lead at the top when they square off against second-placed Brisbane Heat Women this week. Melbourne arrive into the game on the back of a sensational victory against Hobart Hurricanes. The match between the Stars and the Heat is scheduled to be played on Saturday, November 21, 2020.
Venue: Drummoyne Oval
Date: Saturday, November 21, 2020
Time: 4 am IST
Melbourne Stars defeated Hobart Hurricanes in the previous game by 39 runs, with the Hurricanes unable to meet the 160-run target. They lead the Rebel's WBBL table with 19 points in 12 games. Notably, Melbourne, in a sensational display, have lost just one game this competition as yet.
Sophie Day with her first wicket!— Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) November 18, 2020
Kershaw caught in the deep by Kingy for 15.
Hurricanes need 81 from 31 now. #TeamGreen pic.twitter.com/Sio6l65FGI
Brisbane Heat, on the other hand, sit second in the Rebel's WBBL table, with 14 points to their credit. The team have managed six victories in 12 games while being on the losing side on four occasions. Brisbane defeated Perth Scorchers Women by four wickets in the previous match.
Melbourne Stars: Meg Lanning (c), Elyse Villani, Mignon Du Preez, Nat Sciver, Annabel Sutherland, Erin Osborne, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum, Alana King, Sophie Day, Holly Ferling, Lucy Cripps, Bhavisha Devchand, Katherine Brunt, Georgia Gall
Brisbane Heat: Maddy Green, Georgia Redmayne(w), Jess Jonassen, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Amelia Kerr, Mikayla Hinkley, Delissa Kimmince, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Grace Sippel, Nicola Hancock, Nadine de Klerk, Charli Knott, Lilly Mills, Georgia Voll
Wicketkeeper: Georgia Redmayne
Batsmen: Meg Lanning, Mignon Du Preez, Maddy Green, Laura Harris
All-rounders: Nat Sciver, Jess Jonassen
Bowlers: Katherine Brunt, Sophie Day, Delissa Kimmince, Tess Flintoff
Melbourne Stars: Katherine Brunt, Meg Lanning (c)
Brisbane Heat: Jess Jonassen (vc), Maddy Green
Melbourne Stars start off as the favourites to win the game.
