MS W Vs BH W Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Rebel WBBL Match Preview

Rebel Women's Big Bash League leaders Melbourne Stars Women will look to extend their lead at the top when they square off against second-placed Brisbane Heat Women this week. Melbourne arrive into the game on the back of a sensational victory against Hobart Hurricanes. The match between the Stars and the Heat is scheduled to be played on Saturday, November 21, 2020.

Also Read | | Virat Kohli and co to play cricket in all 12 months of 2021 despite COVID-19?

MS W vs BH W live: MS W vs BH W Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Drummoyne Oval

Date: Saturday, November 21, 2020

Time: 4 am IST

MS W vs BH W live: MS W vs BH W Dream11 prediction and preview

Melbourne Stars defeated Hobart Hurricanes in the previous game by 39 runs, with the Hurricanes unable to meet the 160-run target. They lead the Rebel's WBBL table with 19 points in 12 games. Notably, Melbourne, in a sensational display, have lost just one game this competition as yet.

Sophie Day with her first wicket!

Kershaw caught in the deep by Kingy for 15.



Hurricanes need 81 from 31 now. #TeamGreen pic.twitter.com/Sio6l65FGI — Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) November 18, 2020

Brisbane Heat, on the other hand, sit second in the Rebel's WBBL table, with 14 points to their credit. The team have managed six victories in 12 games while being on the losing side on four occasions. Brisbane defeated Perth Scorchers Women by four wickets in the previous match.

Also Read | Bengal T20 Challenge: Manoj Tiwary, Shreevats Goswami to star in Kolkata's cricket return

MS W vs BH W Dream11 team news, squad list

Melbourne Stars: Meg Lanning (c), Elyse Villani, Mignon Du Preez, Nat Sciver, Annabel Sutherland, Erin Osborne, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum, Alana King, Sophie Day, Holly Ferling, Lucy Cripps, Bhavisha Devchand, Katherine Brunt, Georgia Gall

Brisbane Heat: Maddy Green, Georgia Redmayne(w), Jess Jonassen, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Amelia Kerr, Mikayla Hinkley, Delissa Kimmince, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Grace Sippel, Nicola Hancock, Nadine de Klerk, Charli Knott, Lilly Mills, Georgia Voll

Also Read | USA Cricket targets 2031 to host ICC events with its new 'Home of Cricket'; see pictures

MS W vs BH W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Georgia Redmayne

Batsmen: Meg Lanning, Mignon Du Preez, Maddy Green, Laura Harris

All-rounders: Nat Sciver, Jess Jonassen

Bowlers: Katherine Brunt, Sophie Day, Delissa Kimmince, Tess Flintoff

MS W vs BH W match prediction and top picks

Melbourne Stars: Katherine Brunt, Meg Lanning (c)

Brisbane Heat: Jess Jonassen (vc), Maddy Green

Also Read | Moeen Ali rubbishes racism allegations in English cricket amidst Black Lives Matter uproar

MS W vs BH W match prediction

Melbourne Stars start off as the favourites to win the game.

Note: The MS W vs BH W match prediction is based on our own analysis. The MS W vs BH W Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Melbourne Stars Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.