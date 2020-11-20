MS W Vs BH W Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Rebel WBBL Match Preview

Melbourne Stars Women will square off against second-placed Brisbane Heat Women in the Rebel WBBL. Here's our MS W vs BH W Dream11 prediction and team.

Written By Minaam Ansari
Last Updated:
MS W vs BH W dream11 prediction

Rebel Women's Big Bash League leaders Melbourne Stars Women will look to extend their lead at the top when they square off against second-placed Brisbane Heat Women this week. Melbourne arrive into the game on the back of a sensational victory against Hobart Hurricanes. The match between the Stars and the Heat is scheduled to be played on Saturday, November 21, 2020. 

MS W vs BH W live: MS W vs BH W Dream11 prediction and schedule 

Venue: Drummoyne Oval

Date: Saturday, November 21, 2020

Time: 4 am IST

MS W vs BH W live: MS W vs BH W Dream11 prediction and preview 

Melbourne Stars defeated Hobart Hurricanes in the previous game by 39 runs, with the Hurricanes unable to meet the 160-run target. They lead the Rebel's WBBL table with 19 points in 12 games. Notably, Melbourne, in a sensational display, have lost just one game this competition as yet. 

Brisbane Heat, on the other hand, sit second in the Rebel's WBBL table, with 14 points to their credit. The team have managed six victories in 12 games while being on the losing side on four occasions. Brisbane defeated Perth Scorchers Women by four wickets in the previous match. 

MS W vs BH W Dream11 team news, squad list 

Melbourne Stars: Meg Lanning (c), Elyse Villani, Mignon Du Preez, Nat Sciver, Annabel Sutherland, Erin Osborne, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum, Alana King, Sophie Day, Holly Ferling, Lucy Cripps, Bhavisha Devchand, Katherine Brunt, Georgia Gall

Brisbane Heat: Maddy Green, Georgia Redmayne(w), Jess Jonassen, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Amelia Kerr, Mikayla Hinkley, Delissa Kimmince, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Grace Sippel, Nicola Hancock, Nadine de Klerk, Charli Knott, Lilly Mills, Georgia Voll

MS W vs BH W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Georgia Redmayne

Batsmen: Meg Lanning, Mignon Du Preez, Maddy Green, Laura Harris

All-rounders: Nat Sciver, Jess Jonassen

Bowlers: Katherine Brunt, Sophie Day, Delissa Kimmince, Tess Flintoff

MS W vs BH W match prediction and top picks 

Melbourne Stars: Katherine Brunt, Meg Lanning (c)

Brisbane Heat: Jess Jonassen (vc), Maddy Green

MS W vs BH W match prediction

Melbourne Stars start off as the favourites to win the game. 

Note: The MS W vs BH W match prediction is based on our own analysis. The MS W vs BH W Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results. 

Image courtesy: Melbourne Stars Twitter 

 

First Published:
