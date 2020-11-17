MS W Vs HB W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Big Bash League 2020 Preview

Melbourne Stars lock horns against Hobart Hurricanes in the 46th match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2020. The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, November 18 and will kick off at 9 AM IST at Hurtsville Oval. Here are a few details for MS W vs HB W Dream11 prediction, MS W vs HB W Dream11 team, and other information for the exciting encounter.

Let the run home begin!



More details on matches and tickets: https://t.co/wjo2TfU8hq #WBBL06 pic.twitter.com/7ouB8k3DfR — Rebel Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 16, 2020

Also Read India Vs Australia 2020: Glenn McGrath Makes Pre-series Prediction On Cheteshwar Pujara

MS W vs HB W Dream11 prediction and match preview

Melbourne Stars are in a purple patch at present. They are currently slotted are at the top of this year’s Women’s Big Bash League 2020 table. Winning 7 out of their 11 matches, the Melbourne Stars have gathered an impressive 17 points. Holding a 5- point lead against the second-placed Brisbane Heat, Melbourne Stars seem to have cemented a top 4 finish for themselves.

Back on the winners' list 😎



5 points clear on top of the @WBBL ladder 💚#TeamGreen — Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) November 17, 2020

Also Read MS Dhoni Should NOT Be Retained In Dream11 IPL 2021 Mega Auction: Aakash Chopra

Their only loss of the tournament came in the Melbourne derby. However, things could have gone either way as the match was tied at the end of regular innings with the Melbourne Renegades winning in the one-over eliminator. If not for the 3 no-results, the Melbourne Stars would have surely got more points.

Also Read Suryakumar Yadav Criticised On Twitter For Liking Controversial Tweet On Virat Kohli

On the other hand, the Hobart Hurricanes have a poor run this year. With just 3 wins from 11 games, the Hurricanes are currently slotted at 7th on the Women’s Big Bash League table. The Hurricanes have suffered from 6 losses with 2 matches ending with a No Result. The poor thing for the Hurricanes is their sudden dip in form. After winning few games, the team bore 2 consecutive losses against the Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat.

Where to Watch MS W vs HB W live in India?

The Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes game will be televised on Sony Six and Sony Six HD in India. The live streaming for the same can also be done via the SonyLIV app and website. Users can also follow the teams' websites and social media channels as well as on the WBBL website for live scores and updates.

Also Read NZ Skipper Kane Williamson & Premier Pacer Trent Boult Rested For T20I Series Against WI

MS W vs HB W match prediction

The Melbourne Stars are likely to ease past Hobert Hurricanes given the form they are in. However, owing to their loss against bottom-ranked Renegades, an upset is certainly on the cards as Hurricanes will look to pressure other teams with a win.

Likely MS W vs HB W playing 11s

Melbourne Stars predicted playing 11

Meg Lanning (c), Elyse Villani, Mignon Du Preez, Nat Sciver, Annabel Sutherland, Erin Osborne, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum, Alana King, Sophie Day, Holly Ferling

Hobart Hurricanes predicted playing 11

Corinne Hall (c), Nicola Carey, Brooke Hepburn, Erica Kershaw, Hayley Matthews, Sasha Moloney, Rachel Priest, Amy Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Chloe Tryon, Belinda Vakarewa

MS W vs HB W Dream11 match prediction: MS W vs HB W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper - R Priest

Batswomen - Meg Lanning (C), N Stalenberg, Elyse Villani, Mignon Du Preez

Allrounders - Alana King, Nat Sciver, Hayley Matthews (VC)

Bowlers - Amy Smith, Belinda Vakarewa, Tess Flintoff

Note: The MS W vs HB W Dream11 prediction and MS W vs HB W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MS W vs HB W Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.