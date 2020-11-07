MS W Vs PS W Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Women's Big Bash League Live

Melbourne Stars, following a scintillating victory against Adelaide Strikers, will square off against Perth Scorchers Women in the Rebel Women's Big Bash League. The match will be played on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Here's the MS W vs PS W Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks and other details of the match.

MS W vs PS W live: MS W vs PS W Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: North Sydney Oval

Date: Saturday, November 7, 2020

Time: 1.35 pm IST

MS W vs PS W live: MS W vs PS W Dream11 prediction and preview

Melbourne Stars arrive into the game at the back of a victory against Adelaide Strikers. Melbourne won the game by seven wickets to climb the third spot in the Big Bash League table with seven points to their credit. With five games already played, Melbourne are yet to concede a defeat in the competition.

10 overs down, Strikers are 1-54.



A few half chances, but Sciver still with our only wicket.



Watch LIVE 📺: https://t.co/sVYXm4Kls2 or on Fox Sports or Kayo. pic.twitter.com/jhPjLKQ4L7 — Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) November 3, 2020

On the other hand, Perth Scorchers have struggled since the start of the season, with just one victory and two defeats in five games. Scorchers were defeated by Sydney Thunder, with the team falling short of 24 runs to claim a victory. Scorchers sit fifth on the league table with four points to their credit.

MS W vs PS W Dream11 team news

Melbourne Stars: Meg Lanning (Captain), Katherine Brunt, Sophgie Day, Mignon Du Preez, Holly Ferling, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum, Alana King, Anna Lanning, Erin Osborne, Nat Sciver, Annabel Sutherland, Elyse Villani, Lucy Cripps.

Perth Scorchers: Sophie Devine (c), Jemma Barsby, Samantha Betts, Megan Banting, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Sarah Glenn, Heather Graham, Amy Ellen Jones, Emma King, Beth Mooney (wk), Taneal Peschel, Chloe Piparo and Georgia Wyllie, Lauren Down.

MS W vs PS W playing 11

Wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney

Batsmen: Anna Lanning, Amy Ellen Jones, Lucy Cripps, Lauren Down

All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Erin Osborne

Bowlers: Alana King, Samantha Betts, Holly Ferling, Katherine Brunt

MS W vs PS W match prediction and top picks

Melbourne Stars: Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney

Perth Scorchers: Anna Lanning (vc), Erin Osborne

MS W vs PS W match prediction

Melbourne Women cricket team are the favourites to win the game against Perth Scorchers.

Note: The MS W vs PS W match prediction is based on our own analysis. The MS W vs PS W playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

