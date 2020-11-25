MS W Vs PS W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Big Bash Semi-Final 1 Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
First-time qualifiers Melbourne Stars go up against the Perth Scorchers in the first Women’s Big Bash semi-final on Wednesday. The MS W vs PS W match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 pm on November 25 from the North Sydney Oval. Here is our MS W vs PS W Dream11 prediction, MS W vs PS W Dream11 team and MS W vs PS W Dream11 top picks.
Less than two hours until knockout semi-final between the @StarsBBL and the @ScorchersBBL gets underway at North Sydney Oval!— Rebel Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 25, 2020
Catch up on all you need to know #WBBL06 https://t.co/JBEGDfQvr4
Also Read | Ind Vs Aus 2020: Sunil Gavaskar Laughs Off Steve Smith's 'I Am Ready For Bouncers' Claim
After the end of the group stages, it has become apparent that the Melbourne Stars are here to win this season. Having successfully led her side to their WBBL first-ever playoffs, Meg Lanning will now be aiming for the final. The Stars' route to the semi-final has seen them take on some behemoths of the game and come out unscathed. This domination also includes two wins against their semi-final opponents, the Perth Scorchers.
While the Stars have lost their last two league stage matches, their overall record makes them clear favourites to win the game. Meanwhile, the Scorchers will hope to avenge their two losses and make it to their third WBBL final. The Scorchers have been permanent fixtures in the WBBL playoffs, missing out just once, in the 2018-19 season when they ended 5th on the table.
After a lucky net run rate based qualification, all eyes will on the opening pair of Sophie Devine and Beth Mooney to take the Scorchers all the way.
Also Read | Greg Barclay Elected ICC's Independent Chair
Melbourne Stars predicted playing XI - Meg Lanning (C), Elyse Villani, Mignon Du Preez, Nat Sciver, Annabel Sutherland, Erin Osborne, Holly Ferling, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum, Sophie Day, Alana King
Perth Scorchers predicted playing XI - Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney, Amy Jones, Chloe Piparo, Heather Graham, Nicole Bolton, Mathilda Carmichael, Sarah Glenn, Taneale Peschel, Samantha Betts, Piepa Cleary
Melbourne Stars - Meg Lanning (C), Mignon Du Preez, Elyse Villani, Nat Sciver
Perth Scorchers - Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney, Taneale Peschel, Samantha Betts
Also Read | Indian Skipper Virat Kohli & Offie R Ashwin Nominated For ICC Player Of The Decade Award
Wicketkeeper - Beth Mooney
Batters - Meg Lanning (C), Mignon Du Preez, Elyse Villani, Sophie Devine
Allrounders - Sophie Day, Alana King, Annabel Sutherland
Bowlers - Nat Sciver, Taneale Peschel, Samantha Betts
According to our MS W vs PS W match prediction, the Melbourne Stars Women will win this match.
Note: The MS W vs PS W Dream11 prediction and MS W vs PS W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MS W vs PS W Dream11 team and MS W vs PS W Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.
Also Read | Virat Kohli's Absence From 3 Tests Won't Affect Australia Financially, CA Chief Claims
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
ECS T10 Malta MAR vs MSW live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report
3 mins ago
Greg Barclay elected ICC's Independent Chair
21 mins ago
Irfan Pathan adorably plays cricket with his son in Sri Lankan hotel room; watch video
29 mins ago
MAR vs MSW Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Malta match preview
30 mins ago
Shoaib Akhtar cites Imran Khan's example to Pakistan youth for leading 'healthy' lifestyle
50 mins ago
Shoaib Akhtar claims to have 'never' taken drugs despite 2006 Champions Trophy controversy
1 hour ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points