MS W Vs PS W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Big Bash Semi-Final 1 Preview

First-time qualifiers Melbourne Stars go up against the Perth Scorchers in the first Women’s Big Bash semi-final on Wednesday. The MS W vs PS W match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 pm on November 25 from the North Sydney Oval. Here is our MS W vs PS W Dream11 prediction, MS W vs PS W Dream11 team and MS W vs PS W Dream11 top picks.

Less than two hours until knockout semi-final between the @StarsBBL and the @ScorchersBBL gets underway at North Sydney Oval!



Catch up on all you need to know #WBBL06

MS W vs PS W live Dream11 prediction: Match preview

After the end of the group stages, it has become apparent that the Melbourne Stars are here to win this season. Having successfully led her side to their WBBL first-ever playoffs, Meg Lanning will now be aiming for the final. The Stars' route to the semi-final has seen them take on some behemoths of the game and come out unscathed. This domination also includes two wins against their semi-final opponents, the Perth Scorchers.

While the Stars have lost their last two league stage matches, their overall record makes them clear favourites to win the game. Meanwhile, the Scorchers will hope to avenge their two losses and make it to their third WBBL final. The Scorchers have been permanent fixtures in the WBBL playoffs, missing out just once, in the 2018-19 season when they ended 5th on the table.

After a lucky net run rate based qualification, all eyes will on the opening pair of Sophie Devine and Beth Mooney to take the Scorchers all the way.

MS W vs PS W playing 11 prediction

Melbourne Stars predicted playing XI - Meg Lanning (C), Elyse Villani, Mignon Du Preez, Nat Sciver, Annabel Sutherland, Erin Osborne, Holly Ferling, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum, Sophie Day, Alana King

Perth Scorchers predicted playing XI - Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney, Amy Jones, Chloe Piparo, Heather Graham, Nicole Bolton, Mathilda Carmichael, Sarah Glenn, Taneale Peschel, Samantha Betts, Piepa Cleary

MS W vs PS W Key Players

Melbourne Stars - Meg Lanning (C), Mignon Du Preez, Elyse Villani, Nat Sciver

Perth Scorchers - Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney, Taneale Peschel, Samantha Betts

MS W vs PS W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper - Beth Mooney

Batters - Meg Lanning (C), Mignon Du Preez, Elyse Villani, Sophie Devine

Allrounders - Sophie Day, Alana King, Annabel Sutherland

Bowlers - Nat Sciver, Taneale Peschel, Samantha Betts

MS W vs PS W Dream11 prediction

According to our MS W vs PS W match prediction, the Melbourne Stars Women will win this match.

Note: The MS W vs PS W Dream11 prediction and MS W vs PS W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MS W vs PS W Dream11 team and MS W vs PS W Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

