MS W Vs ST W Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks & All Rebel WBBL 2020 Final Details

Melbourne Stars Women will take on Sydney Thunder Women in the final of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL 2020) on Saturday, November 28 at the North Sydney Oval in Sydney. The MS W vs ST W live streaming will commence at 1:40 PM (IST). Here is a look at our MS W vs ST W match prediction, probable MS W vs ST W playing 11 and MS W vs ST W Dream11 team. The MS W vs ST W live action in India will be available on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

MS W vs ST W Match Preview

The Stars who are led by Meg Lanning comprehensively defeated Perth Scorchers Women by 7 wickets in the first semi-final of the WBBL 2020. They also ended up the league phase at the top of the table with eight wins, three losses and three no results. Lanning's side has some prominent of the most prominent players of the format who will look to guide their side to a win in the WBBL 2020 final.

On the other hand, the Thunder who are led by Rachel Haynes beat defending champions Brisbane Heat by 12 runs in the second semi-final of the WBBL 2020. The Heat were cruising at one point of time in their chase of 143, however, the Thunder bowlers pulled things back in the last five overs by picking 6 wickets in 19 balls and gave away just 12 runs. They finished the league stage with seven wins, five losses and two no results. While Melbourne will look to lift their maiden WBBL title, the Thunder will look to replicate their heroics from the maiden edition to win the WBBL trophy.

MS W vs ST W Dream11 prediction: Squads for the MS W vs ST W Dream11 team

MS W vs ST W Dream11 prediction: MS W squad for MS W vs ST W Dream11 team

Meg Lanning (Captain), Nicole Faltum (Wicket-keeper), Elyse Villani, Mignon du Preez, Natalie Sciver, Annabel Sutherland, Katherine Brunt, Erin Osborne, Alana King, Tess Flintoff, Sophie Day, Anna Lanning, Holly Ferling, Lucy Cripps, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Gall, Bhavi M Devchand

MS W vs ST W Dream11 prediction: ST W squad for MS W vs ST W Dream11 team

Rachel Haynes (Captain), Tahlia Wilson (Wicket-keeper), Tammy Beaumont, Rachel Trenaman, Heather Knight, Phoebe Litchfield, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Hannah Darlington, Lauren Smith, Shabnam Ismail, Samantha Bates, Saskia Horley, Anika Learoyd, Kate Peterson, Samantha Arnold

MS W vs ST W Dream11 prediction: Top picks from MS W vs ST W playing 11

Meg Lanning

Natalie Sciver

Rachel Haynes

Hannah Darlington

MS W vs ST W match prediction: MS W vs ST W Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Tahlia Wilson

Batswomen: Meg Lanning, Elyse Villani, Rachel Haynes (Captain)

All-rounders: Natalie Sciver (Vice-captain), Annabel Sutherland, Sammy-Jo Johnson

Bowlers: Alana King, Hannah Darlington, Samantha Bates, Shabnam Ismail

MS W vs ST W live: MS W vs ST W Dream11 prediction

As per our MS W vs ST W Dream11 prediction, MS W will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The MS W vs ST W Dream11 prediction, top picks and MS W vs ST W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MS W vs ST W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

SOURCE: MELBOURNE STARS TWITTER

