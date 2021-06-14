MSC Vs BU Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Dhaka T20 Cricket League Live Streaming

Mohammedan Sporting Club and Brothers Union will clash in Match 53 of the Dhaka T20 Cricket League. The match will be played at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 3 Ground, Savar and is scheduled to start at 1:00 PM IST (1:30 PM local time) on Monday, June 14. Here is our MSC vs BU Dream11 prediction, MSC vs BU Dream11 team, MSC vs BU best team and MSC vs BU player record.

MSC vs BU match preview

The latest edition of the Dhaka T20 league has been a mixed bag for both Mohammedan Sporting Club as well as Brothers Union. After having played nine matches in the competition, the Mohammedan Sporting Club have five wins to their name. They are currently placed at the fifth place on the points table. The Brothers Union, on the other hand, have appeared in eight matches so far. They occupy the seventh spot in the standings with four wins.

Both sides have a number of prominent names from Bangladesh cricket and a high-octane clash is on the cards between the two dynamic lineups. The live telecast of the Dhaka T20 will be made available on the EuroSport channel for Indian fans. For the MSC vs BU scorecard and updates, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the teams.

MSC vs BU weather report

According to AccuWeather, there will be a significant cloud cover during the match. However, fortunately for the two participating teams, there are no chances of rain interrupting the live-action. The wind gusts will be around 22 km/h with temperatures hovering around 32 degrees Celsius.

MSC vs BU pitch report

The wicket at Savar is expected to be a balanced one that provides assistance for both batsmen as well as bowlers. The batters will need to get their eye on the pitch before attempting to play big shots as they will find it difficult to up the ante right from the word go. Furthermore, the fast bowlers are likely to play a major role considering the conditions. The captain winning the toss could be inclined to bowl first on the strip.

MSC vs BU player record

Mohammedan Sporting Club captain Shakib al Hasan is currently serving a four-match ban and thus will not be a part of the upcoming contest. The likes of Taskin Ahmed and Irfan Sukkur are expected to be the top-performers for their side in the absence of the champion all-rounder. For Brothers Union, all the eyes will be on Alauddin Babu and Mizanur-Rahman.

MSC vs BU Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper - I Sukkur

Batsmen - M Rahman, Myshukur Rahaman, M Parvez-Hossain

All-rounders - A Babu (C), S Hom (VC), M Hasan, R Ferdous

Bowlers - A Jayed, T Ahmed, S Hawlader

MSC vs BU Dream11 prediction

As per our MSC vs BU Dream11 prediction, MSC will come out on top in the MSC vs BU opener.

Note: The MSC vs BU player record and as a result, the MSC vs BU best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MSC vs BU Dream11 team and MSC vs BU prediction does not guarantee positive results.

