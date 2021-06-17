MSC Vs GGC Dream11 Prediction, Team And Top Picks For Dhaka Premier League T20 Match

Match 66 of the Dhaka Premier League is all set to take place between the Mohammedan Sporting Club and the Gazi Group Cricketers on June 17. The match is set to take place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur starting from 5:30 PM (IST). Here’s the MSC vs GGC Dream11 prediction, MSC vs GGC scorecard and the MSC vs GGC Dream11 team before the match.

MSC vs GGC match preview

Mohammedan Sporting Club already has one foot in the next round and a win in this fixture will confirm their place in the knockout stage. The team is currently fourth on the points table with six wins and three losses from 10 matches, while one match ended in no result. The previous fixture was against Khelaghar which they went on to win in the one-over eliminator. Gazi Group Cricketers, on the other hand, are sixth on the points table and could end up missing out on the playoffs spot if they lose this match. The team has six wins and four losses from 10 matches and come into this fixture after an 8-run loss against Shinepukur CC.

MSC vs GGC weather report

The conditions do not look good as there will be cloud cover during the match. The wind gusts will be around 22 km/h with temperatures hovering around 29 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With rain not expected during the match, the teams will be hoping to get full quota of overs, making it tough to make the MSC vs GGC prediction.

MSC vs GGC player record

For Mohammedan Sporting Club, the performance from Parvez Hossain Emon and Taskin Ahmed will key in this contest. The team will hope for both these players to do well in the upcoming fixtures as they have been doing in the tournament so far. On the other hand, the Gazi Group Cricketers will look up to Soumya Sarkar and Mahmudullah to do well for the team and guide them to win. All these four players have been exceptional so far and all eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

