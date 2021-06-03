MSC Vs PAR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks And Dhaka T20 Cricket League 2021 Preview

Mohammedan Sporting Club and Partex Sporting Club will face each other in Match 12 of the Dhaka T20 Cricket League. The match will be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur with the match scheduled to start at 5:30 PM IST on Thursday, June 3. Here is our MSC vs PAR Dream11 prediction, MSC vs PAR Dream11 team, MSC vs PAR best team and MSC vs PAR player record.

MSC vs PAR match preview

Mohammedan Sporting Club has played just one match so far and won the contest. They faced Shinepukur Cricket Club in their only match which they went on to win by 3 wickets. They will look to carry on the winning momentum and make it two wins out of two. Partex Sporting Club, on the other hand, lost their opening match to Abahani Limited by 7 wickets and will be eager to win this match to get their season back on track.

MSC vs PAR weather report

The conditions will be sunny with no chances of rain during the match. The wind gusts will be around 19 km/h with temperatures hovering around 31 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With rain not coming down, both teams will get to play full quota of overs, making the MSC vs PAR Dream11 prediction a tough one.

MSC vs PAR pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip will favour the batting as well as the bowling side. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to keep the match evenly contested. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

MSC vs PAR player record

Mohammedan Sporting Club will be looking forward to Shakib Al Hasan and Nadif Chowdhury to extend their fine performances and help the team climb the points table. The Partex Sporting Club, on the other hand, will want Tasamul Haque and Imran Ali to do well with bat and ball in the upcoming match. All eyes will be on their performances in the upcoming fixture.

MSC vs PAR Dream11 team



MSC vs PAR Dream11 prediction

As per our MSC vs PAR Dream11 prediction, MSC will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The MSC vs PAR player record and as a result, the MSC vs PAR best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MSC vs PAR Dream11 team and MSC vs PAR prediction does not guarantee positive results.

