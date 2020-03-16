MSC Vs SCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11 And All Match Details

Mohammedan Sporting Club and Shinepuku Cricket Club will play in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League 2020. The match will be played at Khan Saheb Osman Ali Stadium. Here are some of the MSC vs SCC live match details. These include the MSC vs SCC Dream11 prediction, MSC vs SCC Dream11 team, MSC vs SCC match prediction, MSC vs SCC playing 11 and others that can bring you favourable results.

Opening ceremony of Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League 2019-20 before start of the match between Abahani Limited and Partex Sporting Club today (March 15) at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. pic.twitter.com/rDejRNaZ8a — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 15, 2020

MSC vs SCC Dream11 prediction: MSC vs SCC live match schedule

Venue: Khan Saheb Osman Ali Stadium

Date: Monday, March 16

Time: 8.30 AM IST

MSC vs SCC Dream11 prediction: Squads to form the MSC vs SCC playing 11

Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League 2019-20



Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Shinepukur Cricket Club



Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium, Narayanganj#BCB #MSCvSCC pic.twitter.com/GnVVFGY7am — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 15, 2020

Here are the squads to form the MSC vs SCC playing 11 and the MSC vs SCC Dream11 team -

SSC: M Islam Ankon, Towhid Hridoy, Tanzid Hasan, R Ali, Amite Hasan, Sabbir Hossain, S Hoque Ripon, J Hasan Sakib, I Sajjad Rony, R Islam, S Khan, Tanvir Islam, A Rahman Nabil, M Sheikh, R Hoque.

MSC: M Parvez Hossain, Irfan Sukkur, S Hossain, S Rahman, A Mazid, E Sarker, A Mitra, Shuvagata Hom, Nadif Chowdhury, M Hasan, R Mia, T Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Abdur Razzak, Abu Rony Hider, A Hasan.

MSC vs SCC Dream11 prediction: MSC vs SCC Dream11 team

Here is the MSC vs SCC Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the most points -

Wicketkeeper: M Islam Ankon

Batsmen: Towhid Hridoy, Tanzid Hasan, Irfan Sukkur, S Rahman

All-rounders: Tanvir Isam, A Mitra

Bowlers: S Khan, I Sajjad Rony, Abu Jayed, Abdur Razzak

MSC vs SCC Dream11 prediction: MSC vs SCC Dream11 team captain and vice-captain selection

Captain: A Razzak

Vice-captain: Abu Jayed

MSC vs SCC Dream11 prediction: MSC vs SCC match prediction

Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League 2019-20



Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club vs Brothers Union



Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium, Narayanganj#BCB #PDSCvBU pic.twitter.com/km2sWy80Df — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 14, 2020

Mohammedan Sporting club are the favourites in the game as per our MSC vs SCC match prediction.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

