MSC Vs SCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11 And All Match Details

Cricket News

Mohammedan Sporting Club and Shinepuku Cricket Club will play in the Dhaka Premier Division. Let us look at the MSC vs SCC dream11 prediction and other details.

Written By Minaam Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
MSC vs SCC dream11 prediction

Mohammedan Sporting Club and Shinepuku Cricket Club will play in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League 2020. The match will be played at Khan Saheb Osman Ali Stadium. Here are some of the MSC vs SCC live match details. These include the MSC vs SCC Dream11 prediction, MSC vs SCC Dream11 team, MSC vs SCC match prediction, MSC vs SCC playing 11 and others that can bring you favourable results.

Also Read | We're lucky cricket is not a contact sport: Pat Cummins amid coronavirus threat

MSC vs SCC Dream11 prediction: MSC vs SCC live match schedule

Venue: Khan Saheb Osman Ali Stadium

Date: Monday, March 16

Time: 8.30 AM IST

Also Read | Sourav Ganguly's pics of state-of-the-art indoor Cricket facility at CAB are mindblowing

MSC vs SCC Dream11 prediction: Squads to form the MSC vs SCC playing 11

Here are the squads to form the MSC vs SCC playing 11 and the MSC vs SCC Dream11 team -

SSC: M Islam Ankon, Towhid Hridoy, Tanzid Hasan, R Ali, Amite Hasan, Sabbir Hossain, S Hoque Ripon, J Hasan Sakib, I Sajjad Rony, R Islam, S Khan, Tanvir Islam, A Rahman Nabil, M Sheikh, R Hoque.

MSC: M Parvez Hossain, Irfan Sukkur, S Hossain, S Rahman, A Mazid, E Sarker, A Mitra, Shuvagata Hom, Nadif Chowdhury, M Hasan, R Mia, T Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Abdur Razzak, Abu Rony Hider, A Hasan.

Also Read | Cricket West Indies suspends all tournaments amid Coronavirus scare

MSC vs SCC Dream11 prediction: MSC vs SCC Dream11 team

Here is the MSC vs SCC Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the most points -

Wicketkeeper: M Islam Ankon

Batsmen: Towhid Hridoy, Tanzid Hasan, Irfan Sukkur, S Rahman

All-rounders: Tanvir Isam, A Mitra

Bowlers: S Khan, I Sajjad Rony, Abu Jayed, Abdur Razzak

MSC vs SCC Dream11 prediction: MSC vs SCC Dream11 team captain and vice-captain selection

Captain: A Razzak 

Vice-captain: Abu Jayed

MSC vs SCC Dream11 prediction: MSC vs SCC match prediction

Mohammedan Sporting club are the favourites in the game as per our MSC vs SCC match prediction.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

Also Read | Ferguson tests negative for Coronavirus; looks forward to playing cricket soon

First Published:
COMMENT
