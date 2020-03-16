MSC Vs SCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11 And All Match Details

Mohammedan Sporting Club and Shinepuku Cricket Club will play in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League 2020. The match will be played at Khan Saheb Osman Ali Stadium. Here are some of the MSC vs SCC live match details. These include the MSC vs SCC Dream11 prediction, MSC vs SCC Dream11 team, MSC vs SCC match prediction, MSC vs SCC playing 11 and others that can bring you favourable results.
Also Read | We're lucky cricket is not a contact sport: Pat Cummins amid coronavirus threat
Opening ceremony of Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League 2019-20 before start of the match between Abahani Limited and Partex Sporting Club today (March 15) at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. pic.twitter.com/rDejRNaZ8a— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 15, 2020
Venue: Khan Saheb Osman Ali Stadium
Date: Monday, March 16
Time: 8.30 AM IST
Also Read | Sourav Ganguly's pics of state-of-the-art indoor Cricket facility at CAB are mindblowing
Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League 2019-20— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 15, 2020
Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Shinepukur Cricket Club
Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium, Narayanganj#BCB #MSCvSCC pic.twitter.com/GnVVFGY7am
Here are the squads to form the MSC vs SCC playing 11 and the MSC vs SCC Dream11 team -
SSC: M Islam Ankon, Towhid Hridoy, Tanzid Hasan, R Ali, Amite Hasan, Sabbir Hossain, S Hoque Ripon, J Hasan Sakib, I Sajjad Rony, R Islam, S Khan, Tanvir Islam, A Rahman Nabil, M Sheikh, R Hoque.
MSC: M Parvez Hossain, Irfan Sukkur, S Hossain, S Rahman, A Mazid, E Sarker, A Mitra, Shuvagata Hom, Nadif Chowdhury, M Hasan, R Mia, T Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Abdur Razzak, Abu Rony Hider, A Hasan.
Also Read | Cricket West Indies suspends all tournaments amid Coronavirus scare
Here is the MSC vs SCC Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the most points -
Wicketkeeper: M Islam Ankon
Batsmen: Towhid Hridoy, Tanzid Hasan, Irfan Sukkur, S Rahman
All-rounders: Tanvir Isam, A Mitra
Bowlers: S Khan, I Sajjad Rony, Abu Jayed, Abdur Razzak
Captain: A Razzak
Vice-captain: Abu Jayed
Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League 2019-20— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 14, 2020
Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club vs Brothers Union
Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium, Narayanganj#BCB #PDSCvBU pic.twitter.com/km2sWy80Df
Mohammedan Sporting club are the favourites in the game as per our MSC vs SCC match prediction.
Also Read | Ferguson tests negative for Coronavirus; looks forward to playing cricket soon