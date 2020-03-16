MSC Vs SCC Live Scores, Pitch & Weather Report For Dhaka Premier Division Match

Mohammedan Sporting Club and Shinepuku Cricket Club will play in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League 2020. The MSC vs SCC live match will be played at Khan Saheb Osman Ali Stadium. Here are some of the MSC vs SCC live score details.

MSC vs SCC live score: MSC vs SCC live streaming, MSC vs SCC live telecast in India

MSC vs SCC live streaming will be done on FanCode. However, there is no official MSC vs SCC live telecast in India. MSC vs SCC live score details will also be updated on the official Twitter handle of Bangladesh cricket. Here are some other MSC vs SCC live streaming details:

MSC vs SCC live match venue: Khan Saheb Osman Ali Stadium

MSC vs SCC live match date: Monday, March 16

MSC vs SCC live match time: 8.30 AM IST

MSC vs SCC live score: MSC vs SCC live match preview

Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League 2019-20



Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Shinepukur Cricket Club



Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium, Narayanganj#BCB #MSCvSCC pic.twitter.com/GnVVFGY7am — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 15, 2020

This is the seventh season of the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League 2020. Mohammedan Sporting Club finished 6th in the competition last season. On the other hand, Shinepukur Cricket Club finished at the 7th spot in their previous campaign.

MSC vs SCC live score: MSC vs SCC live match pitch report

The pitch is helpful for batsmen considering the fact that five teams have been able to score more than 250 runs. The pitch is expected to favour the team that will bat first.

MSC vs SCC live score: MSC vs SCC live match weather report

The weather appears to be cloudy. However, there are no chances of rain. The afternoon is expected to be sunny.

MSC vs SCC live score: MSC vs SCC live match squad details

SSC: M Islam Ankon, Towhid Hridoy, Tanzid Hasan, R Ali, Amite Hasan, Sabbir Hossain, S Hoque Ripon, J Hasan Sakib, I Sajjad Rony, R Islam, S Khan, Tanvir Islam, A Rahman Nabil, M Sheikh, R Hoque.

MSC: M Parvez Hossain, Irfan Sukkur, S Hossain, S Rahman, A Mazid, E Sarker, A Mitra, Shuvagata Hom, Nadif Chowdhury, M Hasan, R Mia, T Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Abdur Razzak, Abu Rony Hider, A Hasan.

