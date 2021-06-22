MSC Vs SJDC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Fantasy Picks For Dhaka Premier League T20 Game

Mohammedan Sporting Club are set to face Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the upcoming fixture of the Dhaka Premier League T20 on Wednesday, June 23. The match is set to take place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur starting from 8:30 PM (IST). Here’s the MSC vs SJDC Dream11 prediction, MSC vs SJDC scorecard and the MSC vs SJDC Dream11 team before the match.

MSC vs SJDC match preview

Both teams are currently at the bottom of the Super League points table and this match is crucial for them to keep themselves in the hunt for a place in the next round. Mohammedan Sporting Club played their previous match against Prime Bank Cricket Club which they lost by 5 wickets. Apart from Parvez Hossain Emon and Mahmudul Hasan, no other batsmen made big scores.

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, on the other hand, also lost their previous fixture which they played against Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club. They lost the match to Prime Doleshwar by 6 wickets and will look to bounce back by winning the upcoming match against Mohammedan Sporting Club. For Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, Nurul Hasan played really well in the previous match. This should be a good contest to watch with both teams in need of a win.

MSC vs SJDC weather report

The conditions will intermittent cloud cover during the start of the fixture and will continue to be the same as the match continues. The wind gusts will be around 17 km/h with temperatures hovering around 17 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not expected during the match, the teams will be hoping to get full quota of overs, making it tough to make the MSC vs SJDC prediction.

MSC vs SJDC player record

For Mohammedan Sporting Club, the performance from Irfan Sukkur and Abu Jayed will key in this contest. The team will hope for both these players to do well in the upcoming fixtures as they have been doing in the tournament so far. On the other hand, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club will look up to Nurul Hasan and Salauddin Sakil to do well for the team and guide them to win. All these four players have been exceptional so far and all eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

As per our MSC vs SJDC prediction, MSC will come out on top in this contest.

