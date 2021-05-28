MSF Vs BUW Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, ECS T10 Krefeld Quarter-final 1 Preview

Match 41 of the ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 will be played between MSC Frankfurt and Bayer Uerdingen Wolves at the Bayern Uerdingen Ground. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Friday, May 28. Here is our MSF vs BUW Dream11 prediction, MSF vs BUW Dream11 team, MSF vs BUW best team and MSF vs BUW player record.

MSF vs BUW match preview

This is the first quarter-final match of the ECS T10 Krefeld in which Group A Table-toppers MSC Frankfurt face Bayer Uerdingen Wolves who finished fourth in Group B. After 8 matches, the Frankfurt team had seven wins and one loss, while the Wolves finished with two wins and five losses, while one match ended in no result. The Frankfurt team played their final two matches of the league stage against VFB Gelsenkirchen and went to win both the matcesh, while the Wolves lost to Bonn Blue Stars in their final group stage match. MSC Frankfurt undoubtedly will be the favourites to win the match, but Wolves will look to surprise their opponents.

MSF vs BUW weather report

There will be no rain during the match which is a piece of good news for both teams. The wind gusts will be around 20 km/hr with temperatures hovering around 11 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With rainsnot expected during the match, both teams are likely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs.

MSF vs BUW pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

MSF vs BUW player record

For MSC Frankfurt, Shahid Afridi and Adel Khan have performed brilliantly throughout the tournament. The team will hope for both these players to do well in the quarter-final stage as well and take the team to the semi-final. On the other hand, Bayer Uerdingen Wolves will look up to Humayun Butt and Taha Hasan to continue their fine form and take them to the next stage of the tournament. All these four players have been exceptional so far and all eyes will be on their performance in such a crucial match.

