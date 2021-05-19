MSF Vs KCH Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Fantasy Picks And Match Preview

Match 9 of the ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 will be played between MSC Frankfurt and Koln Challengers at the Bayern Uerdingen Ground. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Wednesday, May 19. Here is our MSF vs KCH Dream11 prediction, MSF vs KCH Dream11 team, MSF vs KCH best team and MSF vs KCH player record.

MSF vs KCH match preview

The MSC Frankfurt team is still holding onto the top spot despite losing their first match on Tuesday. They faced Aachen Rising Stars in a doubleheader in which they beat their opponent in the first match by 10 wickets through the Duckworth-Lewis Method. In the second fixture through, Aachen Rising Stars bounced back to beat MSC Frankfurt by 9 wickets. This upcoming match versus Koln Challengers should be an easy walk for the Frankfurt team. But with their opponent having nothing to lose, they could look to spring in a surprise.

Koln Challengers, on the other hand, are currently at the bottom of the points following their two crushing losses to VFB Gelsenkirchen. They lost the first fixture by 25 runs, while in the second fixture they went down by 29 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis method. The path to climb the points gets a lot tougher as Challengers face MSC Frankfurt in two consecutive matches.

MSF vs KCH weather report

The condition doesn't look good as rain and thunderstorms are expected during the match. The wind gusts will be around 17 km/h with temperatures hovering around 10 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With showers coming in during the match, both the teams will not get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the MSF vs KCH Dream11 prediction.

MSF vs KCH pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

MSF vs KCH player record

For MSC Frankfurt, the performance from Shahid Afridi and Adel Khan with bat and ball was excellent in the first four matches of the tournament so far. The team will be hoping for both these players to continue their fine performance and help them keep hold of the top spot on the points table. For Koln Challengers, Amey Potale and Sriram Gurumurthy have done well in the opening two fixtures. The team will hope for the duo to pile runs in today's matches.

MSF vs KCH Dream11 team

MSF vs KCH Dream11 prediction

As per our MSF vs KCH Dream11 prediction, MSF will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The MSF vs KCH player record and as a result, the MSF vs KCH best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MSF vs KCH team and MSF vs KCH Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: FanCode

