MSF Vs SVW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Frankfurt Match Preview

MSC Frankfurt are set to face SV Wiesbaden 1899 in the 14th match of ECS T10 Frankfurt that will be played on Wednesday in Frankfurt at 6:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our MSF vs SVW match prediction, MSF vs SVW Dream11 team and the probable MSF vs SVW playing 11. The MSF vs SVW live game will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode in India.

MSF vs SVW live: MSF vs SVW Dream11 prediction and preview

MSF opened their campaign with a 4-wicket loss to FCA04 Darmstadt in a nail-biting encounter. Following the loss, MSF will look to bounce back against SVW and get points on board to get their campaign back on track. On the other hand, at the time of writing SVW were asked to bat first by Lemar Oberursel in their opener.

MSF vs SVW Dream11 prediction: Squads for the MSF vs SVW Dream11 team

MSF vs SVW Dream11 prediction: MSF vs SVW playing 11: MSF squad

Hamza Sayed Ameer, Shahid Afridi Jr, Sekandar Khan, Adel Khan, Qader Khan, Muslim Yar Ashraf, Daud Muhammad, Nafees Buttar Ahmad, Bashir Zamankhel, Habib Rahman, Waseem Khan, Rasheed Nanjam, Paramveer Singh, Zabiullah Arjubi, Mohabbat Miakhel, Qutub Schebeckkhel, Sultan Ahmad, Sajid Khan Afridi, Idrees Miakhel.

MSF vs SVW Dream11 prediction: MSF vs SVW playing 11: SVW squad

Abdullah Zadran, Amin Khan, Khalid Khan Zadran, Fayaz Khan Nasseri, Enamullah Zadran, Shahan Agha, Malik Zadran, Mohammad Rahimi, Ibrahim Zadran Jr, Nasrullah Zadran, Kashif Zadran,Momin Zadran, Jawed Khan.

MSF vs SVW Dream11 prediction: Top picks from MSF vs SVW Dream11 team

MY Ashraf

N Zadran

D Muhammad

SK Afridi

MSF vs SVW Dream11 prediction: MSF vs SVW Dream11 team

MSF vs SVW live: MSF vs SVW match prediction

As per our MSF vs SVW match prediction, SV Wiesbaden 1899 will be favourites to win the contest.

Note: The MSF vs SVW Dream11 prediction, MSF vs SVW top picks and MSF vs SVW Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MSF vs SVW match prediction and MSF vs SVW Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: FanCode

