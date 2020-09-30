MSF Vs SVW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Frankfurt Match Preview

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
MSC Frankfurt are set to face SV Wiesbaden 1899 in the 14th match of ECS T10 Frankfurt that will be played on Wednesday in Frankfurt at 6:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our MSF vs SVW match prediction, MSF vs SVW Dream11 team and the probable MSF vs SVW playing 11. The MSF vs SVW live game will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode in India.
Also Read: LCO Vs FGB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Frankfurt Match Preview
MSF opened their campaign with a 4-wicket loss to FCA04 Darmstadt in a nail-biting encounter. Following the loss, MSF will look to bounce back against SVW and get points on board to get their campaign back on track. On the other hand, at the time of writing SVW were asked to bat first by Lemar Oberursel in their opener.
Also Read: Pakistan National T20 Cup NOR Vs KHP Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview
Hamza Sayed Ameer, Shahid Afridi Jr, Sekandar Khan, Adel Khan, Qader Khan, Muslim Yar Ashraf, Daud Muhammad, Nafees Buttar Ahmad, Bashir Zamankhel, Habib Rahman, Waseem Khan, Rasheed Nanjam, Paramveer Singh, Zabiullah Arjubi, Mohabbat Miakhel, Qutub Schebeckkhel, Sultan Ahmad, Sajid Khan Afridi, Idrees Miakhel.
Also Read: FGB Vs FCD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Frankfurt Match Preview
Abdullah Zadran, Amin Khan, Khalid Khan Zadran, Fayaz Khan Nasseri, Enamullah Zadran, Shahan Agha, Malik Zadran, Mohammad Rahimi, Ibrahim Zadran Jr, Nasrullah Zadran, Kashif Zadran,Momin Zadran, Jawed Khan.
Also Read: Pakistan National T20 Cup Full Team Squads, Timings, Schedule And Predictions
As per our MSF vs SVW match prediction, SV Wiesbaden 1899 will be favourites to win the contest.
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Dream11 IPL 2020: Bangalore pacer Isuru Udana slams trolls for mocking Ashok Dinda often
17 mins ago
Shahid Afridi blasts publication for misquoting comments on 2011 World Cup semi-final
22 mins ago
New Zealand women end 13-game losing streak vs Australia
38 mins ago
Virender Sehwag refers to Rahul Tewatia with popular Hindi film character; watch video
53 mins ago
Pakistan National T20 Cup NOR vs KHP live streaming, pitch and weather report, preview
1 hour ago
NOR Vs KHP Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Pakistan National T20 Cup live
59 mins ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points