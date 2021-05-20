MSF Vs VG Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Fantasy Picks And ECS T10 Match Preview

Match 13 of the ECS T10 Krefeld 2021 will be played between MSC Frankfurt and VFB Gelsenkirchen at the Bayern Uerdingen Ground. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Thursday, May 20. Here is our MSF vs VG Dream11 prediction, MSF vs VG Dream11 team, MSF vs VG best team and MSF vs VG player record.

MSF vs VG match preview

The MSC Frankfurt team have extended their dominance over other teams in the competition and are tipped to claim the title. They currently hold the top spot on the table as they continue their winning momentum. On Wednesday, they faced Koln Challengers in a doubleheader and won both matches by a comfortable margin. They overcame Challengers by 8 wickets in both matches. The upcoming match versus VFB Gelsenkirchen will not be an easy walk for the Frankfurt team, however, on basis of current form, they should be able to overcome their oppoents.

VFB Gelsenkirchen, on the other hand, are currently second on the points table and can take the top spot by winning both their matches against MSC Frankfurt. They come into this fixture on the back of a loss to Bayer Uerdingen Boosters in their previous match. However, the team have had time to reflect on the shortcoming in the previous match and will look to correct those mistakes against Frankfurt. This should be a fascinating match to watch.

MSF vs VG weather report

There will be intermittent cloud cover but no rain is expected during the match. The wind gusts will be around 15 km/h with temperatures hovering around 11 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no showers coming during the match, both the teams will get to play the full quota of overs. As per our MSF vs VG Dream11 prediction, MSF are favourites to win.

MSF vs VG pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

MSF vs VG player record

For MSC Frankfurt, Shahid Afridi and Adel Khan continued their fine performance with bat and ball in the tournament so far. The team will be hoping for both these players to continue their fine performances and help them keep hold of the top spot on the points table. For VFB Gelsenkirchen, Suliman Hugakhil and Sahalom Dhaly have played well in the tournament so far. The team will hope for the duo to pile runs in today's matches as well.

MSF vs VG Dream11 team

MSF vs VG Dream11 prediction

As per our MSF vs VG Dream11 prediction, MSF will come out on top in this contest.

