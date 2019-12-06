MSK Prasad Reveals His Biggest Regret During National Chief Selector Tenure

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly recently announced that a fresh selection committee for the future. Former Indian cricketer MSK Prasad previously served as the chief national selector since his appointment on 2016. Prasad led a committee which also included Jatin Paranjpe, Sarandeep Singh and Devang Gandhi.

MSK Prasad reveals biggest regret during selection tenure

While speaking with a leading Indian media daily, MSK Prasad reflected upon India’s performance during his tenure as chief selector. In the interview, he described India’s overseas series defeats in England and South Africa as his biggest regrets. He went on to add that the Indian team deserved to win on both occasions because of the way they contested in the series. He recalled the close contests in Edgbaston, Southampton as well as Cape Town which did not go India’s way.

Apart from his regrets, MSK Prasad also spoke about the biggest achievements of the national team under his regime. He reminded everyone about the ODI series wins in New Zealand, Australia and South Africa. He also added that the No.1 ranking in Test cricket was the most satisfying achievement for him.

India vs West Indies 2019

Meanwhile, India will now host West Indies in the upcoming limited-overs series in December. West Indies tour of India will begin with the first of three T20Is on December 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. Overall, West Indies will play three T20Is and three ODIs over the course of 16 days in the country. The opening T20 clash on December 6 will be followed by two more fixtures on December 8 and December 11. The ODI series will then be played between December 15 and December 22.

