MT Vs ME Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Zimbabwe T20 2021 Final Match Preview

Matabeleland Tuskers will take on Mashonaland Eagles in the final match of the Zimbabwe T20 2021 which will be played at the Old Hararians Stadium in Harare. The match starts at 1:30 PM local time (5:00 PM IST) on April 16. Here is our MT vs ME Dream11 prediction, MT vs ME Dream11 team and MT vs ME playing 11.

MT vs ME match preview

Matabeleland Tuskers finished the league stage at the top of the points table with 3 wins and 1 loss from 4 matches and will look to lay their hands on the trophy following a great season. The final match versus Mashonaland Eagles will not be an easy one as they have also played good cricket in the tournament and so the team will look to bring their A-game on the field.

Here are the final matches, that will bring down the curtain on the 2020/21 #DomesticT20 campaign!



Mashonaland Eagles, on the other hand, won their last match in the one-over eliminator and will be looking to put up a better performance this time around with a chance to lift the trophy. The last time around when these two faced each other, the Eagles fell short by 5 runs to Tuskers and will be hoping to not come up short this time around. The final promises to be a cracking contest.

MT vs ME weather report

The condition will be sunny with no chances of rain interruption during the match. The temperature will be at 13% with temperatures hovering around 27 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of rain during the match, teams will get a chance to play the entire match.

MT vs ME pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total onboard.

MT vs ME player record

Craig Ervine had a good tournament for Matabeleland Tuskers as he is the leading run-getter for the side. He scored a century ahead of the final and will look to continue his fine form with the bat during the final match of the tournament. Regis Chakabva and Chamu Chibhabha of Mashonaland Eagles are in good form with the bat and will look to do well in the final as well.

MT vs ME best team

MT vs ME Dream11 prediction

As per our MT vs ME Dream11 prediction, MT will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The MT vs ME match prediction and MT vs ME Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MT vs ME best team and MT vs ME Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

