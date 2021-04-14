MT Vs MOU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Zimbabwe T20 2021 Match Preview

Match 9 of the Zimbabwe Domestic T20 2021 will be played between Matabeleland Tuskers and Mountaineers at the Old Hararians Stadium in Harare. The match starts at 2:00 PM local time (5:30 PM IST) on April 14. Here is our MT vs MOU Dream11 prediction, MT vs MOU Dream11 team and MT vs MOU playing 11.

MT vs MOU match preview

Matabeleland Tuskers after two matches have one win and one loss due to which they are currently sitting in the fourth spot on the points table. They won their opening match versus Mashonaland Eagles by 5 wickets before losing to Southern Rocks by 7 wickets in their next match. They will look to put the loss behind and move ahead on the points table.

Mountaineers on the other hand are second on the points table with 2 wins and 1 loss from 3 matches. Their only loss came in Match 1 versus Mashonaland Eagles in their first fixture by 7 wickets. They won their last match versus Southern Rocks by 22 runs and will look to carry on the winning momentum in the upcoming match.

MT vs MOU weather report

The condition will be sunny with no chances of rain interruption during the match. The temperature will be at 20% with temperatures hovering around 27 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of rain during the match, fans and teams will get a chance to play and watch the entire match.

MT vs MOU pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total onboard.

MT vs MOU player record

Milton Shumba has been the standout player for Matabeleland Tuskers with the ball. He currently has 6 wickets to his name and will be looking to add more wickets to his tally versus Mountaineers in the upcoming match. Gary Chirimuuta is the leading run-getter for Mountaineers in the tournament so far with 105 runs and will look to continue his fine form with the bat.

MT vs MOU Dream11 best team

MT vs MOU Dream11 prediction

As per our MT vs MOU Dream11 prediction, MOU will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The MT vs MOU match prediction and MT vs MOU playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MT vs MOU best team and MT vs MOU Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

