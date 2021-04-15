MT Vs MWR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Zimbabwe T20 2021 Match Preview

Match 10 of the Zimbabwe Domestic T20 2021 will be played between Matabeleland Tuskers and Mid West Rhinos at the Old Hararians Stadium in Harare. The match starts at 10:00 AM local time (1:30 PM IST) on April 15. Here is our MT vs MWR Dream11 prediction, MT vs MWR Dream11 team and MT vs MWR playing 11.

MT vs MWR Dream11 team: MT vs MWR match preview

With the top four teams already decided for the 3rd place play-off as well as the final, this match is a dead rubber. Matabeleland Tuskers are currently second on the points table and are definitely playing the final on Friday versus current table-toppers Mashonaland Eagles. They have 2 wins and 1 loss from 3 matches and will be eyeing to finish the league stage with a win

Mid West Rhinos, on the other hand, did not have a great tournament as they have lost all their 3 matches played in the tournament so far. They will be playing for pride as the wait for their first win continues. The Rhinos will be fielding their best playing 11 versus Tuskers in order to end the losing run and end the tournament on a high

MT vs MWR weather report

The condition will be sunny with no chances of rain interruption during the match. The temperature will be at 41% with temperatures hovering around 223 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of rain during the match, teams will get a chance to play the entire match.

MT vs MWR pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total onboard.

MT vs MWR player record

Craig Ervine had a good tournament for Matabeleland Tuskers as he is the leading run-getter for the side. He will look to continue his fine form with the bat before the final match of the tournament. Brendon Taylor, despite having a good tournament with the bat for Mid West Rhinos, will not see his team in the final and so he will look to end the tournament with more runs under his belt.

MT vs MWR best team

MT vs MWR Dream11 prediction

As per our MT vs MWR Dream11 prediction, MT will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The MT vs MWR match prediction and MT vs MWR playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MT vs MWR best team and MT vs MWR Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Zimbabwe Cricket /Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.