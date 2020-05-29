MTB Vs IS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vanuatu T10 League Game Info

MT Bulls will play Ifira Sharks in the Vanuatu T10 League. The match will be played on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Here is the MTB vs IS Dream11 prediction, MTB vs IS Dream11 team, MTB vs IS Dream11 top picks, MTB vs IS Dream11 preview, MTB vs IS Dream11 schedule and other details of the match.

MTB vs IS Dream11 prediction: MTB vs IS Dream11 schedule

Venue: Vanuata Cricket Ground

Date: Saturday, May 30

Time: 7.30 AM IST

MTB vs IS Dream11 prediction: MTB vs IS Dream11 preview

The Vanuatu T10 League is a competition involving three teams- MT Bulls, Ifira Sharks and Mighty Efate Panthers. Panthers lead the Vanuatu T10 League points table, bagging three victories in four games. They have four points to their credit. Ifira Sharks are placed second on the points table with one victory and one defeat, bagging two points as yet. Third-placed MT Bulls have registered a single win while losing out on two occasions.

MTB vs IS Dream11 prediction: MTB vs IS Dream11 squads

Ifira Sharks squad: Bethan Moli (WK), Jamal Vira (WK), Alex Stephen, Brenan Meyer, Fernando Laumae, Gilmour Kaltongga, Harry Pakoa, William Yamak, Wolford Kalworai, Nalin Nipiko, Stephane Sandy, Vince Vira, Ambong Rakau, Apollinaire Stephen, Michael Avock, Niko Unavalu, Obed Yoseph

MT Bulls squad: Clement Tommy (WK), Julian Tommy, Malon Tastuki, Marcel Taea, Nono Chila, Philip Tsione, Vincent Matautaava, Wamjeo Wotu, Revaldo Teana, Andrew Mansale, Patrick Matautaava, Rival Samson, Damien Chilia, Darren Wotu, Eddie Mansale, Godfrey Mangau, Shray Narai, Williamsing Nalisa, Worek Tastuki, Malon Tastuki, Marcel Taea.

MTB vs IS Dream11 prediction: MTB vs IS Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Clement Tommy

Batsmen: William Yamak, Julian Tommy, Brenan Meyer, Philip Tsione

All Rounders: Andrew Mansale, Vince Vira

Bowlers: Apollinaire Stephen, Damien Chilia, Niko Unavalu, Darren Wotu

MTB vs IS Dream11 prediction: MTB vs IS Dream11 top picks, captain, vice-captain

Captain: Andrew Mansale

Vice-captain: William Yamak

MTB vs IS Dream11 prediction

Ifira Sharks are the favourites in the match.

Note: The MTB vs IS Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis and do not guarantee a 100% result in your games.