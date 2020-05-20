MTB Vs MFE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vanuatu T10 League Live

MT Bulls will face Mighty Efate Panthers at the Vanuatu Cricket Ground in the inaugural match of the Vanuatu T10 League this week. There are only three teams participating in the tournament which are MT Bulls, Ifira Sharks and Mighty Efate Panthers. The game will commence on Thursday, May 21 at 7:30 am IST. Fans can play the MTB vs MFE Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the MTB vs MFE Dream11 prediction, the MTB vs MFE Dream11 top picks and MTB vs MFE Dream11 team.

Also Read | Neymar Will Not Return To Barcelona This Summer, Claims PSG Superstar's Agent

MTB vs MFE Dream11 team

Also Read | Eden Hazard Retains Optimism After Ankle Surgery, Says He's Raring To Go For Real Madrid

MTB vs MFE Dream11 top picks

Julian Tommy (Captain) Patrick Matautaava (Vice-captain) Andrew Mansale Lazaro Carlot Brian Tari Edwell Kalfau

Also Read | Erling Haaland Put On 26lbs Muscle In A Year, Ex-coach Reveals Striker Has 'freak' Genes

MTB vs MFE Dream11 team (Full Squads)

MTB vs MFE Dream11: MT Bulls full squad

Clement Tommy (WK), Julian Tommy, Malon Tastuki, Marcel Taea, Nono Chila, Philip Tsione, Vincent Matautaava, Wamjeo Wotu, Revaldo Teana, Andrew Mansale, Patrick Matautaava, Rival Samson, Damien Chilia, Darren Wotu, Eddie Mansale, Godfrey Mangau, Shray Narai, Williamsing Nalisa, Worek Tastuki

MTB vs MFE Dream11: Mighty Efate Panthers full squad

Jarryd Allan (WK), McMillan Markia (WK), Joshua Rasu, Alfred Carlot, Lazaro carlot, Manu kenni, Simpson Obed, William laumae, Brian Tari, Kendy Kenneth, Selwyn Garae, Shem Sala, Maxim Stephen, Edwell Kalfau, Kenny Tari, Lency Shem, Tony Tamata, Wesley Vira

Also Read | Atletico Madrid To Retain Memberships Of Season Ticket Holders Who Died In COVID-19 Crisis

MTB vs MFE Dream11 team (Predicted XI)

MTB vs MFE Dream11 team: MT Bulls Predicted XI

Clement Tommy (WK), Julian Tommy, Philip Tsione, Marcel Taea, Malon Tastuki, Andrew Mansale, Patrick Matautaava, Godfrey Mangau, Williamsing Nalisa, Shray Narai, Darren Wotu

MTB vs MFE Dream11 team: Mighty Efate Panthers Predicted XI

Wesley Vira, Joshua Rasu (C), Kendy Kenneth, Simpson Obed, Kenny Tari, Lazaro Carlot, Brian Tari, Edwell Kalfau, Manu Kenni, William Laumae, Shem Sala, Lency Shem

Also Read | Xavi Believes Mane And Aubemayang Won't Fit At Barcelona, Wants Neymar Back

MTB vs MFE Dream11 prediction

Our MTB vs MFE Dream11 prediction is that MT Bulls Panthers will win this game.

Note: The MTB vs MFE Dream11 prediction, MTB vs MFE Dream11 top picks and MTB vs MFE Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MTB vs MFE Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.