MTB Vs MFE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vanuatu T10 League Live

Quick links:
MT Bulls will face Mighty Efate Panthers at the Vanuatu Cricket Ground in the inaugural match of the Vanuatu T10 League this week. There are only three teams participating in the tournament which are MT Bulls, Ifira Sharks and Mighty Efate Panthers. The game will commence on Thursday, May 21 at 7:30 am IST. Fans can play the MTB vs MFE Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the MTB vs MFE Dream11 prediction, the MTB vs MFE Dream11 top picks and MTB vs MFE Dream11 team.
Also Read | Neymar Will Not Return To Barcelona This Summer, Claims PSG Superstar's Agent
Also Read | Eden Hazard Retains Optimism After Ankle Surgery, Says He's Raring To Go For Real Madrid
Also Read | Erling Haaland Put On 26lbs Muscle In A Year, Ex-coach Reveals Striker Has 'freak' Genes
Clement Tommy (WK), Julian Tommy, Malon Tastuki, Marcel Taea, Nono Chila, Philip Tsione, Vincent Matautaava, Wamjeo Wotu, Revaldo Teana, Andrew Mansale, Patrick Matautaava, Rival Samson, Damien Chilia, Darren Wotu, Eddie Mansale, Godfrey Mangau, Shray Narai, Williamsing Nalisa, Worek Tastuki
Jarryd Allan (WK), McMillan Markia (WK), Joshua Rasu, Alfred Carlot, Lazaro carlot, Manu kenni, Simpson Obed, William laumae, Brian Tari, Kendy Kenneth, Selwyn Garae, Shem Sala, Maxim Stephen, Edwell Kalfau, Kenny Tari, Lency Shem, Tony Tamata, Wesley Vira
Also Read | Atletico Madrid To Retain Memberships Of Season Ticket Holders Who Died In COVID-19 Crisis
Clement Tommy (WK), Julian Tommy, Philip Tsione, Marcel Taea, Malon Tastuki, Andrew Mansale, Patrick Matautaava, Godfrey Mangau, Williamsing Nalisa, Shray Narai, Darren Wotu
Wesley Vira, Joshua Rasu (C), Kendy Kenneth, Simpson Obed, Kenny Tari, Lazaro Carlot, Brian Tari, Edwell Kalfau, Manu Kenni, William Laumae, Shem Sala, Lency Shem
Also Read | Xavi Believes Mane And Aubemayang Won't Fit At Barcelona, Wants Neymar Back
Our MTB vs MFE Dream11 prediction is that MT Bulls Panthers will win this game.