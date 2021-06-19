MTD Vs GOZ Dream11 Prediction, Team And Top Fantasy Picks For ECS T10 Malta 2021 Match

Match 23 and Match 24 of the ECS T10 Malta 2021 tournament is all set to take place between the Mater Dei and Gozo on Saturday, June 19. The 23rd and 24th match of the ECS T10 Malta 2021 tournament is all set to take place at the Marsa Sports Club, Malta, where Match 23 will start at 4:30 p.m (IST) and Match 24 will start at 7:00 p.m. (IST). Here’s the MTD vs GOZ Dream11 prediction for the upcoming match and the MTD vs GOZ Dream11 team prediction for the best team before the match.

MTD vs GOZ preview for the match

The Mater Dei and Gozo will be facing each other for the first time during the 2021 season of the tournament. The MTD vs GOZ scorecard will feature 2 back-to-back matches on Saturday, June 19. The Mater Dei have won 2 out of their 4 matches and are currently sitting in the 3rd position of the points table. On the other hand, the Gozo team have won only 1 out of their 3 matches and are sitting at the bottom position of the Group B points table.

Probable Playing XI for MTD vs GOZ Dream11 team

Mater Dei: Azeem Sathi, Cornelius Younus, Michael Nazir, Shrijay Patel, Suleman Muhammad, Sam Aquilina (c), Muthu Kumaran, Salman Khan, Faizal Naeem, Mohit Panchal, Terminder Sappal

Gozo: Milton Devasia, Shibil Palakkalappil, Aji Wilson, Ajeesh Antony, Sandeep Sasikumar, Jerin Jacob (c), Saikumar Nellikkunnu, Siljo Varkey, Tanu Babu, Basil Scaria, Renju Ravi

Captain and Vice-captain for MTD vs GOZ best team

Captain – Muthu Kumaran

Vice-captain – Cornelius Younus

The favourable MTD vs GOZ Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers – M. Devasia, S. Aquilina

Batsmen – A. Antony, J. Jacob, C. Younus (VC)

All-rounders – M. Kumaran (C), M. Nazir, T. Babu

Bowlers – F. Naeem, S. Palakkalappil, T. Sappal

In the MTD vs GOZ prediction, the Mater Dei team is expected to perform well against Gozo in the two upcoming fixtures. This caters to the MTD vs GOZ scorecard from the previous matches in the ECS T10 Malta 2021 tournament. MTD vs GOZ prediction can see the Mater Dei team gain at least 2 points to move ahead in the points table.

Image Source: FanCode

Note: The MTD vs GOZ Dream11 prediction is made based on various statistics of the game. The MTD vs GOZ Dream11 team and the player prediction do not guarantee positive results and should be considered a means to get informed and entertained.