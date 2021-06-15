MTD Vs OVR Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, ECS T10 Malta 2021 Live Stream Details

The 5th match of the ECS T10 Malta 2021 will be played between Mater Dei and Overseas at the Marsa Sports Complex. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Tuesday, June 15. Here is our MTD vs OVR Dream11 prediction, MTD vs OVR Dream11 team, MTD vs OVR scorecard.

MTD vs OVR match preview

This is the first of the two matches which will be played between these two Group B teams. Mater Dei are making their ECS debut and possesses a team will a lot of potential players and are more than capable of upsetting any team on their day, however, it is their inconsistent performances that has led to their downfall. The team will be hoping to put up a consistent show this time around and make it all the way to the knockout stage.

For Overseas, the last season was a one to forget as they missed qualifying for the knockout stage despite winning their last four matches. The team already has ECS experience and will be hoping to do well this time around. Speaking about the tournament, 10 teams will be competing in 48 matches over 12 days. Group A consists of Atlas UTC Knights, American University of Malta, Royal Strikers and Southern Crusaders. On the other hand, Group B features teams like Mater Dei, Gozo, Overseas, Super Kings and Swieqi United.

MTD vs OVR weather report and pitch report

The condition will be mostly sunny during the match with rain not expected during the match. The wind gusts will be around 17 km/h with temperatures hovering around 25 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not expected during the match, both teams are likely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the MTD vs OVR Dream11 prediction.

Coming to the pitch for the MTD vs OVR opener, the 22-yard strip is a completely new surface altogether prepared for this tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest.

MTD vs OVR player record

For Mater Dei, the performance from Michael Nazir and skipper Sam Aquilina, will key in this contest. The team will hope for both these players to do well in the upcoming fixtures and provide them with a winning start. On the other hand, Overseas will look up to Jurg Hirschi and Andy Naudi to do well for the team and guide them to win. All these four players have been exceptional so far and all eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

MTD vs OVR Dream11 team

MTD vs OVR prediction

As per our MTD vs OVR Dream11 prediction, OVR will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The MTD vs OVR player record and as a result, the MTD vs OVR best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MTD vs OVR Dream11 team and MTD vs OVR Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: FanCode