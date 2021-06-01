MTSV Vs FCT Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Fantasy Picks, ECS T10 Kiel Preview

Match 7 of the ECS T10 Kiel 2021 will be played between First Contact and Moorburger TSV at the Kiel Cricket Ground. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Tuesday, June 1. Here is our MTSV vs FCT Dream11 prediction, MTSV vs FCT Dream11 team, MTSV vs FCT best team and MTSV vs FCT player record.

MTSV vs FCT match preview

Both teams did not have a great start to the tournament as they lost both their fixtures on Day 1. Moorburger TSV faced Kieler HTC on first day of the competition and was crushed in both matches. They lost the match by 10 wickets and 34 runs respectively.

This match is crucial for them to get their campaign back on track. On the other hand, First Contact faced MTV Stallions and was handed a loss by 8 wickets and 39 runs respectively.

Coming to the groups, Group A in the competition will witness teams like MTV Stallions, Moorburger TSV, First Contact, Kieler HTC and SG Hameln battle it out with each other. In Group B, there are the likes of Kummerfelder Sportverein, SC Europa, PSV Hann-Munden, VFB Fallersleben and THCC Hamburg. The matches should be exciting to watch as teams battle each other to get their first wins in the tournament.

MTSV vs FCT weather report

There will be no rain during the match despite cloudy weather, which is a piece of good news for both teams. The wind gusts will be around 17 km/h with temperatures hovering around 17 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not expected during the match, both teams are likely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs, making MTSV the favourites as per our MTSV vs FCT Dream11 prediction

MTSV vs FCT pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip is a completely new surface altogether prepared for this tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss could look to bat first and score runs.

MTSV vs FCT player record

For First Contact, the performance from Zaki Zakhil and Zahir Shah will be the key players for the team in the upcoming match. The team will hope for both these players to do well in the two fixtures and help them win both matches. On the other hand, Moorburger TSV will look up to Deepak Prakash and Fazian Farooq to do well for the team and provide them with the winning start. All these four players have been exceptional so far and all eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

MTSV vs FCT Dream11 team

MTSV vs FCT Dream11 prediction

As per our MTSV vs FCT Dream11 prediction, MTSV will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The MTSV vs FCT player record and as a result, the MTSV vs FCT best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MTSV vs FCT Dream11 team and MTSV vs FCT Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: European Cricket / YouTube