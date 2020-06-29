MTV Vs PSV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Kummerfeld League Live

MTV Stallions (MTV) are all set to take on PSV Hann Munden (PSV) in the ECS T10 Kummerfeld League this week. The MTV vs PSV live match will be played at the Kummerfeld Sports Verein. Their ECS T10 Kummerfeld League fixture is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM IST. Both sets of bowlers will be crucial during this ECS T10 Kummerfeld League league outing due to the pitch conditions. Here is the MTV vs PSV Dream11 team, MTV vs PSV Dream11 prediction and MTV vs PSV Dream11 top picks.

MTV vs PSV Dream11 team and top picks

🇩🇪🏏 LIVE CRICKET! WATCH LIVE 👉 https://t.co/XcSIwRw4nL @Dream11 European Cricket Series Kummerfeld 🇩🇪

Match 1 - KSV Cricket vs PSV Hann Munden @Cricket_Germany

*also available @FanCode 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/WUx8TjN2IU — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) June 29, 2020

MTV vs PSV Dream11 prediction

MTV vs PSV Dream11 prediction - MTV Stallions squad

V Vijayan, K Wazeri, B Singh-Sehgal, M Ahmadi, A Amarkhil, I Yakoob-Ali, M Mohammad, S Amarkhel, Z Orya, P Singh-Bhandari, K Yalamanchili, I Khalid, H Shah, P Desai , S Sanka, S Tumpara, A Ahmadi, M Faruq-Arabzai, B Prajapati, S Kurukkal, D Tandon , S Putta-Motilal, P Potharlanka, G Singh-Rathore, B Orya, S Islam, P Singh, W Orya, S Singh, F Azmi, E Moman, U Gadiraju, G Atiq-Ali.

MTV vs PSV Dream11 prediction - PSV Hann Munden squad

N Rustamkheil, A Sharifi, K Niasi, S Jaberkhel, A Khan-Safi, W Muhammad, Z Khan-Jamali, J Javed, O Safi, R Sotra, A Ahmad, S Wali-Kakar, I Hafiz, V Joshi, M Yousafzai, G Mustafa, N Khan-Rahmany, A Zadran.

MTV vs PSV Dream11 team and match schedule

Date - Monday, June 29

Start time - 6:30 PM IST

Venue - Kummerfeld Sports Verein, Kummerfeld

MTV vs PSV Dream11 prediction: MTV vs PSV Dream11 team

Here is the MTV vs PSV Dream11 team that is expected to fetch maximum points

Wicketkeeper – S Jaberkhel

All-rounders – S Islam, M Faruq-Arabzai, B Orya (C), A Zadran

Batsmen – S Putta-Motilal, P Potharlanka, A Ahmad (VC)

Bowlers – U Gadiaraju, Z Khan-Jamali, J Javed

MTV vs PSV Dream11 prediction

PSV start off as favourites against MTV in their ECS T10 Kummerfeld League match.

Please note that the above MTV vs PSV Dream11 prediction, MTV vs PSV Dream11 team and MTV vs PSV Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The MTV vs PSV Dream11 team and MTV vs PSV Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Courtesy: European Cricket Facebook