MTV Vs PSV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Kummerfeld League Live

MTV Stallions (MTV) are all set to take on PSV Hann Munden (PSV) in the ECS T10 Kummerfeld League this week. The MTV vs PSV live match will be played at the Kummerfeld Sports Verein. Their ECS T10 Kummerfeld League fixture is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM IST. Both sets of bowlers will be crucial during this ECS T10 Kummerfeld League league outing due to the pitch conditions. Here is the MTV vs PSV Dream11 team, MTV vs PSV Dream11 prediction and MTV vs PSV Dream11 top picks.
🇩🇪🏏 LIVE CRICKET! WATCH LIVE 👉 https://t.co/XcSIwRw4nL @Dream11 European Cricket Series Kummerfeld 🇩🇪— European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) June 29, 2020
Match 1 - KSV Cricket vs PSV Hann Munden @Cricket_Germany
*also available @FanCode 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/WUx8TjN2IU
V Vijayan, K Wazeri, B Singh-Sehgal, M Ahmadi, A Amarkhil, I Yakoob-Ali, M Mohammad, S Amarkhel, Z Orya, P Singh-Bhandari, K Yalamanchili, I Khalid, H Shah, P Desai , S Sanka, S Tumpara, A Ahmadi, M Faruq-Arabzai, B Prajapati, S Kurukkal, D Tandon , S Putta-Motilal, P Potharlanka, G Singh-Rathore, B Orya, S Islam, P Singh, W Orya, S Singh, F Azmi, E Moman, U Gadiraju, G Atiq-Ali.
N Rustamkheil, A Sharifi, K Niasi, S Jaberkhel, A Khan-Safi, W Muhammad, Z Khan-Jamali, J Javed, O Safi, R Sotra, A Ahmad, S Wali-Kakar, I Hafiz, V Joshi, M Yousafzai, G Mustafa, N Khan-Rahmany, A Zadran.
Date - Monday, June 29
Start time - 6:30 PM IST
Venue - Kummerfeld Sports Verein, Kummerfeld
Here is the MTV vs PSV Dream11 team that is expected to fetch maximum points
Wicketkeeper – S Jaberkhel
All-rounders – S Islam, M Faruq-Arabzai, B Orya (C), A Zadran
Batsmen – S Putta-Motilal, P Potharlanka, A Ahmad (VC)
Bowlers – U Gadiaraju, Z Khan-Jamali, J Javed
PSV start off as favourites against MTV in their ECS T10 Kummerfeld League match.
