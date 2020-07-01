MTV Vs SCE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Kummerfeld Live Game Info

Quick links:
MTV Stallions (MTV) will take on SC Europa Cricket (SCE) in the 11th match of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld on Wednesday, July 1. The MTV vs SCE live match will be played at the Kummerfeld Sports Verein in Kummerfeld, Germany. Here is a look at our MTV vs SCE Dream11 prediction, MTV vs SCE Dream11 team and MTV vs SCE Dream11 top picks.
Both the teams come into the game with a win and a loss each. The MTV vs SCE live match is one of the most anticipated matches of the ECS T10 Kummerfield tournament. While SCE played both their games on Tuesday, MTV comes into the MTV vs SCE live match with a day’s rest. Both the teams are looking to secure a top-four finish and the MTV vs SCE live match is expected to be a close contest.
V Vijayan, K Wazeri, B Singh-Sehgal, M Ahmadi, A Amarkhil, I Yakoob-Ali, M Mohammad, S Amarkhel, Z Orya, P Singh-Bhandari, K Yalamanchili, I Khalid, H Shah, P Desai , S Sanka, S Tumpara, A Ahmadi, M Faruq-Arabzai, B Prajapati, S Kurukkal, D Tandon , S Putta-Motilal, P Potharlanka, G Singh-Rathore, B Orya, S Islam, P Singh, W Orya, S Singh, F Azmi, E Moman, U Gadiraju, G Atiq-Ali.
I Amini, M Muhammad, S Darwesh, W Amini, M Herath, M Khan Jr, R Khan, A Sharma, D Khan Aryubi, H Shinwari, I Zazai, U Farooq, B Shinwari, D Rana, I Khan Jr, S Ahmad, V Thakar, G Akbar Dargey, A Soni, A Wajid Khan.
Here's our MTV vs SCE Dream11 top picks for the MTV vs SCE Dream11 game -
Captain- S Darwesh
Vice-Captain- M Faruq-Arabzai
Keeper – M Muhammad
Batsmen – S Putta-Motilal, G Singh-Rathore, D Khan Aryubi
All-Rounders – B Orya, M Faruq-Arabzai , H Shinwari, S Darwesh
Bowlers – U Gadiraju, S Ahmad, G Akbar Dargey
B Prajapati, S Putta-Motilal, G Singh Rathore, S Islam, P Singh, M Faruq-Arabzai, B Orya, U Gadiraju, I Yakoob-Ali, A Amarkhil and E Moman.
M Muhammad, S Darwesh, M Khan Jr, A Sharma, D Khan Aryubi, H Shinwari, I Zazai, U Farooq, S Ahmad, V Thakar, and G Akbar Dargey.
As per our MTV vs SCE Dream11 prediction, SCE is favourites to win the match.