MTV Vs SCE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Kummerfeld Live Game Info

MTV Stallions (MTV) will take on SC Europa Cricket (SCE) in the 11th match of the ECS T10 Kummerfeld on Wednesday, July 1. The MTV vs SCE live match will be played at the Kummerfeld Sports Verein in Kummerfeld, Germany. Here is a look at our MTV vs SCE Dream11 prediction, MTV vs SCE Dream11 team and MTV vs SCE Dream11 top picks.

MTV vs SCE Dream11 prediction: MTV vs SCE Dream11 preview

Both the teams come into the game with a win and a loss each. The MTV vs SCE live match is one of the most anticipated matches of the ECS T10 Kummerfield tournament. While SCE played both their games on Tuesday, MTV comes into the MTV vs SCE live match with a day’s rest. Both the teams are looking to secure a top-four finish and the MTV vs SCE live match is expected to be a close contest.

MTV vs SCE Dream11 prediction: MTV vs SCE Dream11 squad

MTV vs SCE Dream11 prediction: MTV vs SCE Dream11 squad: MTV

V Vijayan, K Wazeri, B Singh-Sehgal, M Ahmadi, A Amarkhil, I Yakoob-Ali, M Mohammad, S Amarkhel, Z Orya, P Singh-Bhandari, K Yalamanchili, I Khalid, H Shah, P Desai , S Sanka, S Tumpara, A Ahmadi, M Faruq-Arabzai, B Prajapati, S Kurukkal, D Tandon , S Putta-Motilal, P Potharlanka, G Singh-Rathore, B Orya, S Islam, P Singh, W Orya, S Singh, F Azmi, E Moman, U Gadiraju, G Atiq-Ali.

MTV vs SCE Dream11 prediction: MTV vs SCE Dream11 squad: SCE

I Amini, M Muhammad, S Darwesh, W Amini, M Herath, M Khan Jr, R Khan, A Sharma, D Khan Aryubi, H Shinwari, I Zazai, U Farooq, B Shinwari, D Rana, I Khan Jr, S Ahmad, V Thakar, G Akbar Dargey, A Soni, A Wajid Khan.

MTV vs SCE Dream11 top picks

Here's our MTV vs SCE Dream11 top picks for the MTV vs SCE Dream11 game -

S Darwesh B Orya M Farooq Arabzai S Putta Motilal H Shinwari

MTV vs SCE Dream 11 top picks: Suggested team

Captain- S Darwesh

Vice-Captain- M Faruq-Arabzai

Keeper – M Muhammad

Batsmen – S Putta-Motilal, G Singh-Rathore, D Khan Aryubi

All-Rounders – B Orya, M Faruq-Arabzai , H Shinwari, S Darwesh

Bowlers – U Gadiraju, S Ahmad, G Akbar Dargey

MTV vs SCE Dream11 prediction: MTV vs SCE Dream11 team, predicted playing XIs

MTV vs SCE Dream11 prediction: MTV vs SCE Dream11 team, predicted playing XIs: MTV

B Prajapati, S Putta-Motilal, G Singh Rathore, S Islam, P Singh, M Faruq-Arabzai, B Orya, U Gadiraju, I Yakoob-Ali, A Amarkhil and E Moman.

MTV vs SCE Dream11 prediction: MTV vs SCE Dream11 team, predicted playing XIs: SCE

M Muhammad, S Darwesh, M Khan Jr, A Sharma, D Khan Aryubi, H Shinwari, I Zazai, U Farooq, S Ahmad, V Thakar, and G Akbar Dargey.

MTV vs SCE Dream11 prediction

As per our MTV vs SCE Dream11 prediction, SCE is favourites to win the match.

Note: The MTV vs SCE Dream11 prediction, MTV vs SCE Dream11 top picks and MTV vs SCE Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MTV vs SCE Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Courtesy: facebook/cricketfinland