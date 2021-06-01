MTV Vs SGH Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Fantasy Picks, ECS T10 Kiel 2021 Preview

Match5 of the ECS T10 Kiel 2021 will be played between MTV Stallions and SG Hameln at the Kiel Cricket Ground. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Tuesday, June 1. Here is our MTV vs SGH Dream11 prediction, MTV vs SGH Dream11 team, MTV vs SGH best team and MTV vs SGH player record.

MTV Stallions are currently second on the points table after winning both their matches on Day 1 of the tournament. The team defeated First Contact by 8 wickets and 39 runs respectively. The team will look to keep their winning momentum going and win both matches. SG Hameln, on the other hand, is making their debut in the tournament and will look to make an impression by winning matches on the opening day.

Coming to the groups, Group A in the competition will witness teams like MTV Stallions, Moorburger TSV, First Contact, Kieler HTC and SG Hameln battle it out. In Group B, Kummerfelder Sportverein, SC Europa, PSV Hann-Munden, VFB Fallersleben and THCC Hamburg are present. The matches should be exciting to watch as teams battle each other to take the top spot in their respective groups.

There will be no rain during the match despite cloudy weather which is a piece of good news for both teams. The wind gusts will be around 11 km/h with temperatures hovering around 14 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not expected during the match, both teams are likely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the MTV vs SGH Dream11 prediction.

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip is a completely new surface altogether prepared for this tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and score runs.

For MTV Stallions, Basit Orya and Sachin Mandy will be the key players for the team in the upcoming fixtures. The team will hope for both these players to do well and get the team to the top of the points table by the end of the day. On the other hand, SG Hameln will look up to skipper Thusitha Ratnayake and Rahaman Safi to do well for the team and provide them with a winning start. All these four players have been exceptional so far and all eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

As per our MTV vs SGH Dream11 prediction, MTV will come out on top in this contest.

