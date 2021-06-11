MTV Vs VFB Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Picks, ECS T10 Keil 2021 Quarterfinal 4 Preview

The 4th quarterfinal match of the ECS T10 Kiel 2021 will be played between MTV Stallions and VFB Fallersleben at the Kiel Cricket Ground. The match starts at 3:00 PM local time (6:30 PM IST) on Friday, June 11. Here is our MTV vs VFB Dream11 prediction, MTV vs VFB Dream11 team, MTV vs VFB scorecard and MTV vs VFB opener.

MTV vs VFB match preview

MTV Stallions finished the league stage on top of the points table. In the 8 matches played the team registered seven wins and one loss. The team played their final two fixtures against Moorburger TSV which they won by 25 runs and 8 runs respectively. They will hope to keep the winning momentum going and reach the semifinal.

VFB Fallersleben on the other hand finished fourth in Group. The team won three matches and lost five in the eight matches played so far. Their last two fixture was against PSV Hann Munden in which they won the first match by 27 runs, while in the second match they suffered heartbreaking one-wicket defeat. This should be a great match to watch as both teams will fight for a place in the semi-final.

MTV vs VFB weather report

The condition will be sunny during the match with rain not expected during the match. The wind gusts will be around 20 km/h with temperatures hovering around 22 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not expected during the match, both teams are likely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the MTV vs VFB Dream11 prediction.

MTV vs VFB player record

For MTV Stallions, the performance from Basit Orya and Gaurav Rathore finished as the leading run-getter and wicket-taker for the team in the league stage of the tournament. The team will hope for both these players to do well in the upcoming fixtures and help them reach the semi-final. On the other hand, VFB Fallersleben will look up to Sunny Rai and Kumar Muthyala to do well for the team and guide them to the semi-final spot. All these four players have been exceptional so far and all eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

MTV vs VFB Dream11 team

MTV vs VFB Dream11 prediction

As per our MTV vs VFB Dream11 prediction, MTV will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The MTV vs VFB player record and as a result, the MTV vs VFB best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MTV vs VFB Dream11 team and MTV vs VFB Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Fancode