MU Vs BSE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UVA Premier League T20 Live Game Info

Mahiyanganaya Unilions (MU) take on Badulla Sea Eagles (BSE) in the UVA Premier League T20 match on Monday, June 29, 2020. The MU vs BSE live match will be played at UVA Badulla Cricket Ground. Their UVA Premier League T20 fixture is scheduled to start at 2:30 PM IST. Both sets of bowlers will be crucial during this UVA Premier League T20 outing due to the persistent pitch conditions. Here is the vs BSE Dream11 team, MU vs BSE Dream11 prediction and MU vs BSE Dream11 top picks.

MU vs BSE Dream11 team and top picks

UVA T20 Premier League will be starting on June 29th consisting of 4 teams in Sri Lanka. Dilshan, Thilan Tushara, Maharoof, Ajantha Mendis will be the captains of each team. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 27, 2020

MU vs BSE Dream11 prediction

MU vs BSE Dream11 prediction - Mahiyanganaya Unilions

Thilan Tushara (C), Hareen Silva, Manela Udrwatte, Kavidu Gunarathne, Anurudda Rayapaksa, Malinda Lokundttige, Sdnal Elwalage, Bathya Jayasuriya, Hasanjith Munaveera, Amal Attapattu, Nisal Perera, Ganuka Herath, Sriyaan Chandimal, Nuwan Pushpakumara, and Suranga Wikramasinghe.

MU vs BSE Dream11 prediction - Badulla Sea Eagles

Farveez Maharoof (C), Shehan Ranathunga, Nilanka Jayawardhana, Lahiru Udhesh, Pardeep Samaraweera, Chaturanga Dissanayaka, Gayan Lakshan, Navinda Imalka, Vishwa Karunaratne, Sameera Tharanga, Rohan Pathirana, Niroshan Chaturanga, Yashtha Madhusanka, Chanaka Mendis, and Dasun Shanaka.

MU vs BSE Dream11 team and match schedule

Date - Monday, June 29, 2020

Start time - 2:30 PM IST

Venue - UVA Badulla Cricket Ground

MU vs BSE Dream11 prediction: MU vs BSE Dream11 team

Here is the MU vs BSE Dream11 team that is expected to fetch maximum points

Wicketkeeper – S Tharanga

All-rounders – A Rayapaksha (VC), N Pushpakumara, G Lakshan, D Shanaka

Batsmen – H Silva (C), M Udrwatte, P Samaraweera

Bowlers – T Tushara, A Attapattu, V Karunaratne

MU vs BSE Dream11 prediction

MU start as favourites against BSE in the UVA Premier League T20 fixture on Monday.

Please note that the above MU vs BSE Dream11 prediction, MU vs BSE Dream11 team and MU vs BSE Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The MU vs BSE Dream11 team and MU vs BSE Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Courtesy: Sri Lanka Cricket Twitter