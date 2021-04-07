MU Vs MCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Milan 2021 Match Preview

Milan United are all set to face Milan Cricket Club in Match 9 of the ECS T10 Milan 2021. The MU vs MCC match is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM IST from the Milan Cricket ground on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Here is our MU vs MCC Dream11 prediction, MU vs MCC Dream11 team and MU vs MCC playing 11. The MU vs MCC live streaming will be available on FanCode.

MU vs MCC Dream11 prediction: MU vs MCC match preview

Both teams are currently placed at bottom of the points table after losing their respective opening round of fixtures. While Milan United lost their first encounter of the campaign against Fresh Tropical by 25 runs, Milan Cricket Club lost their opening match. This match provides an opportunity for both teams to put the loss behind and bounce back with a win to climb up the points table. This should be a fascinating contest to watch out for.

MU vs MCC live prediction: Squad details for MU vs MCC Dream11 team

MU: Ali Haseeb, Sasidu Divyanja, Suhan Fernando, Ashan Ranasinghe, Dilusha Fernando, Dineth Nishanka, Gayan Silva, Isuru Fernando, Lakshman Herath, Niyon Perera, Ravindu Thilanka, Roshan Silva, Shehan Tissera, Stephen Jayasekara, Sudesh Perera, Suresh Silva, Tharidu Hirtina, Trishan Aruma, Waruna Mahendra, Damina Fernando, Iren Gamage, Shehan Perera, Shihan Perera.

MCC: Alex Desai (c), Khurram Shahzad, Syed Ali Rizvi, Gurmail Singh, Mian Abdul Wadood, Sansala Sonal Perera, Kaushik Bhuva, Rishabh Jain, Muhib Khan, Nand Kumar Kurup, Andrea Lanzoni, Pavan Madusha Madduma wellala, Kawisha miyurusara Madduma wellala, Chamath Hansaka Bandujeewa Madduma Wellala, Indy Pandit, Harmish Prajapati, Mian Abdul Qadoos, Pramod Kumar Sudida, Vijay Thareja, Yuvrajsinh Mahendrasinh Vashi, Divyajit Vashi, Navod Dilanka Warnakulasuriya Croos.

MU vs MCC match prediction: Top picks for MU vs MCC playing 11

Niyon Perera

Damian Fernando

Divyajit Vashia

Khurram Shahzad

MU vs MCC Dream11 live: MU vs MCC Dream11 team

MU vs MCC live: MU vs MCC match prediction

As per our MU vs MCC Dream11 prediction, MU will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The MU vs MCC match prediction and MU vs MCC playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MU vs MCC Dream11 team and MU vs MCC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

