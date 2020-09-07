MUD Vs IBCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Bulgaria Live Game Info

MU Dons (MUD) will square off against Indo-Bulgarian (IBCC) in the upcoming match of ECS T10 Bulgaria on Monday, September 7 at 7:30 pm IST. MU Dons (MUD) is currently leading the ECS T10 Bulgaria standings by winning the only match they have played so far. However, before facing MUD, IBCC is scheduled to go up against Medical University Sofia (MUS), and if they win, they will tie up with MUD on the table. MUD, on the other hand, will look to keep their lead alive while colliding with IBCC at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia.
Fans can play the MUD vs IBCC Dream11 prediction match on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our MUD vs IBCC Dream11 prediction, MUD vs IBCC Dream11 top picks, the MUD vs IBCC Dream11 team and MUD vs IBCC Playing 11.
Sulaiman Ali, Saim Hussain, Sunny Talpur, Zain Abidi, Zain Asif, Kiran Dasan, Thiekshan Suresh, Asad-Ali Rehemtulla, Arif Khan, Borislav Metodi, Umar Naveed, Huzaifah Babur, Karthik Sreekumar, Rohan Patel
Bhushan Trevedi, Shafquat Khan, Gagandeep Singh-I, Prakash Mishra, Hristo Lakov, Steve Jordaan, Fulvio Congiu, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Sid Kulkarni, Satish Ramachandran, Rohit Singh-I, Hamid Raza, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Swarup Nagraj, Lavesh Sharma, Riyad Mia
Indo-Bulgarian (IBCC) start as favourites to win the game.
Note: The MUD vs IBCC Dream11 prediction and MUD vs IBCC Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MUD vs IBCC Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.
