MUD Vs TUS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Bulgaria Live

MU Dons (MUD) will play their second match of the day against Indian Tuskers (TUS) in the ECS T10 Bulgaria. The match is scheduled to take place at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia on Wednesday, September 9 at 3:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our MUD vs TUS match prediction, MUD vs TUS Dream11 team and probable MUD vs TUS playing 11. ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

MUD vs TUS live: MUD vs TUS Dream11 prediction and preview

Both these teams have faced each other earlier in the tournament and it was MUD who emerged victorious by 31 runs. Currently, MUD are second on the points table and a win in the match against Barbarians CC before this clash will take them to top of the points table. The match against TUS will give them a chance to strengthen their position at the top.

On the other hand, TUS are 4th on the points table after 2 matches having won and lost one match respectively. After losing to MUD early in the tournament, TUS will be looking to even the scores by winning the upcoming clash and also move up the points table.

MUD vs TUS Dream11 prediction: Squad for the MUD vs TUS playing 11

MUD vs TUS Dream11 prediction: MUD vs TUS Dream11 team: MUD squad

Sulaiman Ali, Kiran Dasan, Sunny Talpur, Thiekshan Suresh, Huzaifah Babur, Borislav Metodi, Umar Naveed, Zain Asif, Saim Hussain, Karthik Sreekumar, Zain Abidi, Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Rohan Patel, Arif Khan

MUD vs TUS Dream11 prediction: MUD vs TUS Dream11 team: TUS squad

Nezer Varghese, Romald Lazarus, Clix John, Jake Mathew, Akshay Harikumar, Arun Saj, Benhur Benjamin, Nithin Sunil, Ken Shaji, Bradley Constantine, Ashad Arifeen, Kevin Shaji and Mandeep Singh.

MUD vs TUS Dream11 prediction: MUD vs TUS top picks

S Ali

K Dasan

A Rehemtulla

K Sreekumar

MUD vs TUS Dream11 team

MUD vs TUS match prediction

As per our MUD vs TUS match prediction, MUD will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The MUD vs TUS Dream11 prediction, MUD vs TUS top picks and MUD vs TUS Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MUD vs TUS match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: FanCode