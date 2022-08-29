'Mujhe Maro' Meme Fame Embraces Virat Kohli After India Thump Pakistan By 5 Wickets; Watch

Momin Saqib had become an overnight sensation following his "Maro Mujhe Maro" video which went viral during India vs Pakistan 2019 World Cup match. Three years have passed and the cricket fan whose meme had taken the internet by storm was back with yet another video featuring Team India's former skipper Virat Kohli following India vs Pakistan Asia Cup encounter where India went on to beat Pakistan by 5 wickets.

'We'll play final together': Momin Saqib to Virat Kohli after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 match

Virat Kohli on Sunday played his 100th T20I match against Pakistan in which he contributed 35 runs which proved to be an important contribution in the run chase. Following the completion of the match, Momin Saqib posted a video in which he is heard talking to Virat Kohli in the Punjabi language. Saqib hoped that India and Pakistan face each other in the final once again on Sunday, September 11. He said, "Aaj thoda sad hainge lekin koi ni final katthe khedange (I am a little today but no worries, we'll play final together)." Kohli replied saying, "Yeh ta chalda rehnda, good to see you (these things keeps happening, good to see you)."

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022

India vs Pakistan match is always considered to be a high-voltage clash and the one which took place on Sunday in Dubai lived up to its billing with the match going till the final over. India's road to victory started with Team India skipper Rohit Sharma winning the toss and electing to bowl first. The decision proved to be right one with Bhuvneshwar Kumar providing early breakthrough with the wicket of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. Fakhar Zaman was the next to go edging Avesh Khan to Dinesh Karthik. Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed stitched together a good partnership, before Hardik Pandya turned the tide with his spell.

Hardik Pandya first had Iftikhar caught behind followed by wickets of Mohamad Rizwan and Khushdil Shah leaving Pakistan struggling at 97/5. Pakistan was able to post a respectable total with Haris Rauf and Shahnawaz Dahani scoring 33 runs in the last three overs helping the team a post 147 runs on board after India was penalised for a slow over rate.

India had shaky start with KL Rahul out for golden duck. Virat Kohli survived a dropped catch and along with Rohit Sharma steadied the run chase. Mohammad Nawaz picked up wickets of Kohli and Rohit, while Suryakumar Yadav also failed to trouble the scoreboard as India's run chase looked to be getting derailed. However, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja played important knock helping the team register their first win of the tournament.