MUL Vs ISL Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, PSL 2021 Live Stream Info

Multan Sultans (MUL) and Islamabad United (ISL) are scheduled to meet in the 30th match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The match starts at 11:30 PM on Saturday, June 19. Here is our MUL vs ISL Dream11 prediction, MUL vs ISL Dream11 team, MUL vs ISL opener and MUL vs ISL scorecard.

MUL vs ISL match preview

The Islamabad United have emerged to be the most dominant team in the Pakistan Super League so far. They sit comfortably at the top of the table with seven victories from nine matches. The side will be hoping to capitalise on the momentum they are carrying into this upcoming fixture after their stunning 15-run victory over the Peshawar Zalmi. The Multan Sultans, on the other hand, have featured in eight games.

They are placed at the fourth place on the points table with four wins and as many losses. The live telecast of the game is made available on the Sony Pictures Network India. Furthermore, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the two sides for the MUL vs ISL scorecard and updates.

MUL vs ISL weather report

The weather conditions in Abu Dhabi seem ideal for a game of T20 cricket. According to AccuWeather, clear skies are expected and there are no chances of rain interrupting the contest. The temperatures are likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius during the game.

MUL vs ISL pitch report

The wicket at Abu Dhabi promises to be a balanced one that provides assistance to both batsmen as well as the bowlers. However, the batters will struggle to up the ante right from the word go. The average score batting first at the venue in T20Is is 141. The chasing teams have had a slight advantage on the strip, which is why the captain winning the toss could look to bowl first.

MUL vs ISL Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper - M Rizwan (C)

Batsmen - S Maqsood, C Munro (VC), U Khawaja, S Masood, B King, J Charles

All-rounders - Iftikhar-Ahmed

Bowlers - H Ali, I Tahir, A Javed

MUL vs ISL prediction

As per our MUL vs ISL prediction, ISL will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The MUL vs ISL player record and as a result, the MUL vs ISL best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MUL vs ISL Dream11 team and MUL vs ISL Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Multan Sultans Instagram