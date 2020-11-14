MUL Vs KAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, PSL 2020 Match Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Multan Sultans will take on Karachi Kings in the playoffs of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 on Saturday, November 14. The MUL vs KAR live match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi, Karachi. The MUL vs KAR live match will start at 3:30 PM (IST). Here is our MUL vs KAR Dream11 prediction, MUL vs KAR match prediction, and MUL vs KAR Dream11 team.
The Pakistan Super League is back with its playoffs after it was indefinitely postponed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings, who finished in the top two after the league matches, will battle it out in the Qualifiers. The contest is of utmost importance for both sides, as the winner of the fixture will head straight into the final of the league.
Multan Sultans clinched a comprehensive victory against Karachi Kings when the two sides first met in the competition. Multan had posted an impressive score of 186 against Karachi's potent bowling attack. Karachi failed to chase down the score and were eventually bundled out for 134. Their second clash in the league stage was abandoned due to rain. With a spot in the final at stake, both sides will aim to put their best foot forward.
Shan Masood (Captain), Zeeshan Ashraf (Wicket-keeper), James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Moeen Ali, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Irfan/Junaid Khan, Mohammad Ilyas, Ali Shafiq, Mohammad Irfan/Junaid Khan, Rohail Nazir, Usman Qadir, Bilawal Bhatti, Wayne Madsen
Imad Wasim (Captain), Mohammad Rizwan (Wicket-keeper), Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Alex Hales, Cameron Delport, Chadwick Walton, Iftikhar Ahmed, Umaid Asif, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Amir, Aamer Yamin, Usama Mir, Zahid Mahmood, Mithcell McClenaghan, Umer Khan, Ali Khan, Arshad Iqbal
Wicketkeepers: C Walton
Batsmen: B Azam (vc), S Masood (c), A Hales, R Rossouw
All-rounders: S Tanvir, I Wasim, C Delport
Bowlers: I Tahir, U Asif, U Qadir
As per our MUL vs KAR Dream11 prediction, MUL will be favourites to win the match.
