MUL Vs LAH Dream11: Multan Vs Lahore Prediction, Team News, Top Fantasy Picks

The Multan Sultans will take on the Lahore Qalandars in the 28th match of the Pakistan Super League 2021. The match is set to begin at 9:30 PM IST (7:30 PM local time) from the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on June 18, 2021. Here is our MUL vs LAH Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Pakistan Super League 2021: MUL vs LAH preview

Playing their last group stage game of the PSL 2021, the Lahore Qalandars will take on the Multan Sultans on Friday, June 18. Currently in 3rd place on the table, the Lahore Qalandars looked like prime candidates for a top 4 finish but have come down a little after losing three games in a row in the UAE. With five wins and four losses, the team has 10 points to their name. If they lose this game, the Qalandars will have to hope that the Karachi Kings lose their remaining game or do not end with a net run rate better than theirs.

Meanwhile, the Multan Sultans have had a great turnaround and are in 4th place with eight points to their name. Coming into this game on a tremendous three-match winning streak, which was preceded by two consecutive losses, the side has two games remaining and the potential to end their run as the No.2 side in the series. Just one more win will guarantee them a place in the next round. The Multan vs Lahore head to head stands at 4-4. The MUL vs LAH scorecard from their last game saw the Sultans win by 7 wickets.

MUL vs LAH: Player records

With 429 runs so far in the series, Mohammad Rizan has been the leading scorer for the Multan Sultans and the second-highest scorer in the league overall. Fakhar Zaman, with 274 is the best batsman for Lahore Qalandars and third in the tournament. Shahnawaz Dhani (14 wickets) is the best bowler for the Sultans while Shaheen Shah Afridi is the pick of the bowlers for Lahore.

MUL vs LAH: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium has generally been a balanced one. With an average first innings score of around 160-170 and bowlers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be a close one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. Accuweather predicts no rain during this match. The temperature is expected to be around 34°C, with 48% humidity and 0% cloud cover.

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

MUL vs LAH Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

MUL: Shan Masood, Mohd Rizwan (c&wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Khan, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani and Shahnawaz Dhani

LAH: Sohail Akthar (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Faheem Ashraf, Ben Dunk, Tim David, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Shaheen Afridi and Ahmed Daniyal

MUL vs LAH best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Shahnawaz Dhani

Vice-Captain – Mohd Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi

Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman will be perfect options as captain and vice-captain respectively.

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Mohammad Rizwan, Zeeshan Ashraf

Batsmen – Rilee Rossouw, Johnson Charles, Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar

All-Rounders – Mohd Hafeez

Bowlers – Imran Tahir, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shahnawaz Dhani

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Prediction

According to our MUL vs LAH Dream11 prediction, the Sultans are likely to edge past Lahore and win this match.

Note: The MUL vs LAH player record and as a result, the MUL vs LAH best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MUL vs LAH Dream11 team and MUL vs LAH prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Multan Sultans & Lahore Qalandars Twitter