MUL Vs LAH Dream11: Multan Vs Lahore Prediction, Team News, Top Fantasy Picks

The Multan Sultans will take on the Lahore Qalandars in the 28th match of the Pakistan Super League 2021. The match is set to begin at 9:30 PM IST (7:30 PM local time) from the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on June 18, 2021. Here is our MUL vs LAH Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.
Playing their last group stage game of the PSL 2021, the Lahore Qalandars will take on the Multan Sultans on Friday, June 18. Currently in 3rd place on the table, the Lahore Qalandars looked like prime candidates for a top 4 finish but have come down a little after losing three games in a row in the UAE. With five wins and four losses, the team has 10 points to their name. If they lose this game, the Qalandars will have to hope that the Karachi Kings lose their remaining game or do not end with a net run rate better than theirs.
Meanwhile, the Multan Sultans have had a great turnaround and are in 4th place with eight points to their name. Coming into this game on a tremendous three-match winning streak, which was preceded by two consecutive losses, the side has two games remaining and the potential to end their run as the No.2 side in the series. Just one more win will guarantee them a place in the next round. The Multan vs Lahore head to head stands at 4-4. The MUL vs LAH scorecard from their last game saw the Sultans win by 7 wickets.
With 429 runs so far in the series, Mohammad Rizan has been the leading scorer for the Multan Sultans and the second-highest scorer in the league overall. Fakhar Zaman, with 274 is the best batsman for Lahore Qalandars and third in the tournament. Shahnawaz Dhani (14 wickets) is the best bowler for the Sultans while Shaheen Shah Afridi is the pick of the bowlers for Lahore.
The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium has generally been a balanced one. With an average first innings score of around 160-170 and bowlers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be a close one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. Accuweather predicts no rain during this match. The temperature is expected to be around 34°C, with 48% humidity and 0% cloud cover.
There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.
MUL: Shan Masood, Mohd Rizwan (c&wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Khan, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani and Shahnawaz Dhani
LAH: Sohail Akthar (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Faheem Ashraf, Ben Dunk, Tim David, Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, James Faulkner, Shaheen Afridi and Ahmed Daniyal
Captain – Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Shahnawaz Dhani
Vice-Captain – Mohd Hafeez, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi
Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman will be perfect options as captain and vice-captain respectively.
Wicketkeeper – Mohammad Rizwan, Zeeshan Ashraf
Batsmen – Rilee Rossouw, Johnson Charles, Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar
All-Rounders – Mohd Hafeez
Bowlers – Imran Tahir, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shahnawaz Dhani
According to our MUL vs LAH Dream11 prediction, the Sultans are likely to edge past Lahore and win this match.
