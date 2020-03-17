MUL Vs PES Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11 And All PSL 2020 1st Semi-final Details

Multan Sultans will take on Peshawar Zalmi in the 1st semi-final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 on Tuesday, March 17. The MUL vs PES live match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The MUL vs PES live match will commence at 2:30 PM (IST). Here is our MUL vs PES Dream11 prediction, MUL vs PES match prediction and MUL vs PES Dream11 team for the MUL vs PES live match.

Multan Sultans finished the league stage as the table toppers with 14 points to their name. Out of the 10 matches they played, they won 6, lost 2 and 2 matches ended in no result. They have played good cricket consistently and would look to replicate their form from the league stage. Moeen Ali, Shan Masood and Khushdil Shah are the players to watch out for.

On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi finished the league phase at the fourth position with 9 points to their name. They won four, lost five and one game ended in no result. They haven't been consistent in the tournament as they just managed to qualify for the playoffs due to a better Net Run Rate than Quetta Gladiators who were tied with them at 9 points. Kamran Akmal and Shoaib Malik are the players to watch out for.

Let's take a look at the squads and MUL vs PES Dream11 prediction.

MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: Squads

MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: MUL vs PES playing 11 - Multan Sultans

Shan Masood (Captain), Zeeshan Ashraf (Wicket-keeper), James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Moeen Ali, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Irfan/Junaid Khan, Mohammad Ilyas, Ali Shafiq, Mohammad Irfan/Junaid Khan, Rohail Nazir, Usman Qadir, Bilawal Bhatti, Wayne Madsen.

MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: MUL vs PES playing 11 - Peshawar Zalmi

Wahab Riaz (Captain), Kamran Akmal (Wicket-keeper), Liam Livingstone, Tom Banton, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Mohsin, Liam Dawson, Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali, Umar Amin, Carlos Brathwaite, Imam-ul-Haq, Adil Amin, Aamir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan.

MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: MUL vs PES Dream11 team

Here is the MUL vs PES Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the maximum points -

Wicketkeepers: Kamran Akmal, Zeeshan Ashraf

Batsmen: Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood (Captain), Khushdil Shah

Bowlers: Sohail Tanvir, Imran Tahir, Wahab Riaz

All-Rounders: Moeen Ali, Shoaib Malik (Vice-captain), Shahid Afridi

MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction: MUL vs PES match prediction

Multan Sultans start off as favourites to win as per our MUL vs PES match prediction.

Note: Please keep in mind that our MUL vs PES Dream11 prediction is made with our own analysis. Our MUL vs PES Dream11 team is not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

IMAGE COURTESY: MULTAN SULTANS TWITTER