MUL Vs PES Dream11: Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, PSL 2021 Live Stream Info

Multan Sultans will take on Peshawar Zalmi in the final match of the Pakistan Super League 2021. The match is set to begin at 9:30 PM IST (8:00 PM local time) from the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on June 24, 2021. Here is our MUL vs PES Dream11 prediction, team and fantasy top picks.

Pakistan Super League 2021: MUL vs PES preview

After some hiccups and a forced break, the Pakistan Super League 2021 will come to a successful end as the Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi go up against each other in the final. Coming into this as the No. 2 side, and having defeated the top team, Islamabad United, on their way to the final, the Multan Sultans will be high on confidence in this game. Playing their first final at the league, the side will depend on Mohammad Rizwan and Sohaib Maqsood who are the second and third best batters in the series and on Shahnawaz Dhani, who has been the best bowler of this tournament.

Meanwhile, in 3rd place on the table at the end of the group stage, Peshawar Zalmi have had a tough road to the final, beating both, the Karachi Kings and Islamabad to make it to the final. While their road has been bumpier, this will be the team's fourth final (one win and two runners-up titles), making them much more experienced in a high-pressure situation like this. Shoaib Malik and Kamran Akmal will be the batsmen of choice for the side while No.2 bowler Wahab Riaz will lead the bowling efforts. The MUL vs PES scorecard from their last game saw the Sultans win by 8 wickets.

MUL vs PES: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium has generally been a balanced one. With an average first innings score of around 160-170 and bowlers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be a close one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. Accuweather predicts no rain during this match. The temperature is expected to be around 34°C, with 48% humidity and 0% cloud cover.

Injury and Availability News

Peshawar Zalmi will be without Haider Ali and Umaid Asif, who have both been suspended for this game after admitting to breaching bio-secure protocols.

MUL vs PES Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

MUL: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dhani

PES: Hazratullah Zazai, Kamran Akmal (wk), Jonathan Wells, Shoaib Malik, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Amad Butt, Wahab Riaz (c), Umaid Asif, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan

MUL vs PES best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Shoaib Maqsood, Hazratullah Zazai

Vice-Captain – Wahab Riaz, Shahnawaz Dhani

Shoaib Maqsood and Shahnawaz Dhani will be perfect options as captain and vice-captain respectively.

MUL vs PES Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Kamran Akmal

Batsmen – Shoaib Maqsood, Shoaib Malik, Rilee Rossouw, Johnson Charles

All-Rounders – Hazratullah Zazai, Sohail Tanvir

Bowlers – Wahab Riaz, Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani

MUL vs PES Dream11 Prediction

According to our MUL vs PES Dream11 prediction, the Sultans are likely to edge past Peshawar and win this match.

Note: The MUL vs PES player record and as a result, the MUL vs PES best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MUL vs PES Dream11 team and MUL vs PES prediction do not guarantee positive results.

