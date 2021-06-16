MUL Vs QUE Dream11: Multan Vs Quetta Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, Preview

The Multan Sultans will take on the Quetta Gladiators in the 25th match of the PSL 2021. The match is set to begin at 9:30 PM IST (8:00 PM local time) from the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on June 16, 2021. Here is our MUL vs QUE Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Pakistan Super League 2021: MUL vs QUE preview

The bottom two teams of the Pakistan Super League 2021, the Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators will go up against each other once again on Wednesday, June 16. Currently at the fourth place on the PSL 2021 table with four losses and three wins, the Sultans have six points to their name. On a two-match winning streak after their victories over the Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi, the Sultans will hope to keep their run going in this game

Meanwhile, not far behind their competitors for this game, the Quetta Gladiators are at the last place on the table with four points. The team has managed to win just two of their eight games so far in the series and will by virtue of their net run rate, will probably remain at the last place even if they win this game. They will also come into this encounter with a win in their last match. The MUL vs QUE scorecard will be available on the social media handles of both the teams.

MUL vs QUE: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium has generally been a balanced one. With an average first innings score of around 160-170 and bowlers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be a close one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. Accuweather predicts no rain during this match. The temperature is expected to be around 34°C, with 66% humidity and 0% cloud cover.

Injury and Availability News

Faf du Plessis and Andre Russell will be missing out for the Quetta Gladiators due to injuries.

MUL vs QUE Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

MUL: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c&wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Shimron Hetmyer, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Tahir and Imran Khan

QUE: Usman Khan, Saim Ayub, Jake Weatherald, Cameron Delport, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c&wk), Azam Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Khan Shinwari and Khurram Shahzad

MUL vs QUE best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain –Babar Azam, Kamran Akmal

Vice-Captain – Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz

Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik will be perfect options as captain and vice-captain respectively.

MUL vs QUE Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Sarfaraz Ahmed

Batsmen – Rilee Rossouw, Shimron Hetmyer, Shan Masood, Jake Weatherald

All-Rounders – Mohammad Nawaz, Jack Wildermuth

Bowlers – Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Khan Shinwari

MUL vs QUE Dream11 Prediction

According to our MUL vs QUE Dream11 prediction, the Sultans are likely to edge past the Gladiators and win this match.

Note: The MUL vs QUE player record and as a result, the MUL vs QUE best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MUL vs QUE Dream11 team and MUL vs QUE prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Multan Sultans Twitter