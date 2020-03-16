Multi-tasking WIN: Watch How Chris Lynn Took A Stunning Catch While Speaking To The Commentators Live

Kolkata Knight Riders drew the first blood against Kings XI Punjab at the IS Bindra Stadium on Friday when they got rid of their star batsman KL Rahul very early on. It was a rather unusual dismissal but nonetheless, some perfect judgment, focus and a stroke of luck also helped things go in KKR's favour. It was none other than the explosive Australian batsman Chris Lynn who make an impact on the field this time.

The incident happened in the third over of KXIP's innings which was bowled by Sandeep Warrier. In the third delivery of that over, Warrier bowled a slower one outside off stump as Rahul was completely deceived by it and chipped it mid-on where Chris Lynn took a well-judged catch. However, the surprising thing about this catch was that Lynn was having a chat with the commentators and he literally had to ensure that he had his eyes on the ball. Lynn heaved a sigh of relief after taking the catch as he said 'Yes Boy' and was seen celebrating with his team-mates.

The video of Chris Lynn's well-judged catch was posted on Twitter. Watch it here.

KKR captain Dinesh Karthik won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Both Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders will be looking to keep their playoff hopes alive. The 2014 finalists find themselves on the sixth and seventh positions respectively. Kolkata are at the sixth spot after having won five of their 12 games with 10 points while Punjab find themselves at the seventh spot having registered the equal number of wins and sharing similar points with the two-time IPL winners. However, KKR are ahead due to a better net run rate. The hosts had lost their previous encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday while Kolkata Knight Riders had got the better of Mumbai Indians in their last home game on Sunday.

