MUM Vs AND Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Match Preview

Mumbai will face Andhra in the Elite E Group match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The MUM vs AND match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The MUM vs AND live match is scheduled to commence at 7:00 PM IST on Tuesday, January 19. Here, we take a look at MUM vs AND live scores, MUM vs AND match prediction and MUM vs AND playing 11.

MUM vs AND Dream11 prediction: MUM vs AND live match preview

This clash is between two sides who are currently at the bottom of the points table in their respective groups. Mumbai are having a terrible tournament and the hopes of qualifying for the knockout stage have also diminished after having lost all their four matches so far. Their previous match was against Puducherry, which they lost by 6 wickets. The upcoming match versus Andhra is about playing for pride and the Suryakumar-led side will be hoping to end the tournament with a win.

Santha Moorthy starred with the ball, scalping five wickets, to set up Pondicherry's six-wicket win over Mumbai.





Andhra, on the other hand, ended their losing streak in the tournament by beating Kerala in their previous match. They won the match by 6 wickets but are almost out of the race for a place in the playoffs. They will look to end the league stage with a win as well and the upcoming match against a struggling Mumbai side gives them an opportunity to do so. Fans are in for a good contest between both these sides.

MUM vs AND Dream11 prediction: MUM vs AND squad

MUM: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aditya Tare (w), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Siddhesh Lad, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Sujit Nayak, Atharva Ankolekar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Akash Parkar, Arjun Tendulkar, Sufiyan Shaikh, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Ranjane, Prathamesh Dake, Sairaj Patil, Minad Manjrekar, Shams Mulani, Aakarshit Gomel, Hardik Tamore, Shashank Attarde, Kruthik Hanagavadi

AND: Ashwin Hebbar, Srikar Bharat (w), Manish Golamaru, Ricky Bhui, Ambati Rayudu (c), Prasanth Kumar, Dheeraj Kumar, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Harishankar Reddy, Lalith Mohan, Shoaib Md Khan, Naren Reddy, Kranthi Kumar, KV Sasikanth, Karthik Raman, Girinath Reddy, S Ashish, Dhruva Kumar Reddy, SK Ismail, Nitish Reddy

MUM vs AND Dream11 prediction: Top picks for MUM vs AND Dream11 team

Shivam Dube

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Ambati Rayudu

Ashwin Hebbar

MUM vs AND match prediction: MUM vs AND Dream11 team

MUM vs AND live: MUM vs AND match prediction

As per our MUM vs AND Dream11 prediction, AND should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The MUM vs AND Dream11 prediction, top picks and MUM vs AND Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MUM vs AND match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

